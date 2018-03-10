French President Emmanuel Macron, his wife and senior ministers of his cabinet were received by PM Modi at the Delhi airport. His visit is targeted at boosting ties between India and France in the areas of maritime security and counter-terrorism. The two countries are also expected to sign an agreement on the Jaitapur nuclear power plant.

French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in India on a four-day visit on Friday night. Macron, his wife Brigitte Marie-Claude Macron and senior ministers of his cabinet were received by PM Narendra Modi at the airport. The French President’s visit is aimed at strengthening ties between India and France in the areas of maritime security and counter-terrorism. The two countries are also expected to sign an agreement on the Jaitapur nuclear power plant.

“France has particularly supported India’s perspective on terror in South Asia. We are seeing convergence in new areas, particularly maritime security, counter-terrorism and renewable energy,” Joint Secretary (Europe-west)K Nagraj Naidu told media. Apart from above, the company would also be trying to boost cooperation in the areas of nuclear energy and space. “In the area of space, India and France have a matured engagement and we would like to take it to a new level,” Naidu said.

ALSO READ: US President Donald Trump threatens India and China; says will impose reciprocal tax if they don’t match America’s tariff

His official engagements will begin at 9 AM on Saturday morning following a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. He is set to visit Raj Ghat and meet External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj during the day. Later in the day, Mr Macron will hold a bilateral with PM Modi followed by delegation level talks and inking of several agreements. In the evening, President Ram Nath Kovind will host a dinner for him and 24 other leaders attending a conference of the International Solar Alliance (ISA). Last French President to visit India was Francois Hollande who was the chief guest the Republic day celebrations in January 2016.

ALSO READ: A Truly ‘Model’ United Nations

For all the latest World News, download NewsX App