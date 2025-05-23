Home
Saturday, May 24, 2025
French President Emmanuel Macron Expresses Solidarity With Germany After Hamburg Attack

French President Emmanuel Macron has conveyed a message of solidarity following the violent knife attack at Hamburg station that left several people injured.

French President Emmanuel Macron Expresses Solidarity With Germany After Hamburg Attack


French President Emmanuel Macron has conveyed a message of solidarity following the violent knife attack at Hamburg station that left several people injured. Taking to social media late Friday evening, Macron expressed deep concern over the incident and offered France’s support to Germany in the wake of the tragedy.

“The horror in Hamburg, where numerous people have been injured in an attack,” Macron stated. “We share the pain of the German population, to whom I express our solidarity and friendship this evening.”

The message comes as Germany reels from the assault, which resulted in multiple injuries, including several reported to be in critical condition. The suspect has been apprehended by local authorities.

President Macron’s message underscores the longstanding ties between France and Germany and reflects a continued commitment to standing together in times of crisis.

Filed under

emmanuel macron Hamburg Attack

