French President Emmanuel Macron Expresses Solidarity With Germany After Hamburg Attack

French President Emmanuel Macron has conveyed a message of solidarity following the violent knife attack at Hamburg station that left several people injured.

French President Emmanuel Macron has conveyed a message of solidarity following the violent knife attack at Hamburg station that left several people injured. Taking to social media late Friday evening, Macron expressed deep concern over the incident and offered France’s support to Germany in the wake of the tragedy.

Entsetzen in Hamburg, wo zahlreiche Menschen bei einem Angriff verletzt worden sind. Wir teilen den Schmerz der deutschen Bevölkerung, der ich heute Abend unsere Solidarität und Freundschaft ausspreche. — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) May 23, 2025

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“The horror in Hamburg, where numerous people have been injured in an attack,” Macron stated. “We share the pain of the German population, to whom I express our solidarity and friendship this evening.”

The message comes as Germany reels from the assault, which resulted in multiple injuries, including several reported to be in critical condition. The suspect has been apprehended by local authorities.

President Macron’s message underscores the longstanding ties between France and Germany and reflects a continued commitment to standing together in times of crisis.

Must Read: Knife Attack At Hamburg Station Leaves 12 Injured, Suspect Arrested