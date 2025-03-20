French Scientist Denied U.S. Entry Over Text Messages Criticizing Trump

A French scientist was denied entry to the U.S. after immigration officials found text messages criticizing Donald Trump on his phone. Authorities allegedly claimed the messages could be linked to terrorism, sparking outrage over academic freedom.

A French scientist was denied entry into the United States earlier this month after immigration officials discovered text messages on his phone criticizing U.S. President Donald Trump. According to reports, the officials suggested that these messages “could be considered to be terrorism.”

French scientist Stopped and Expelled

The scientist, whose identity has not been disclosed, was subjected to a random check upon arrival. During this process, U.S. immigration officials searched his work computer and personal phone, French newspaper Le Monde reported.

A diplomatic source speaking to Agence France-Presse (AFP) stated that the incident occurred on March 9. Officials allegedly found messages in which the researcher discussed the Trump administration’s treatment of scientists.

“He was reportedly accused of messages ‘that reflect hatred toward Trump,’” the source told AFP. “His professional and personal equipment was confiscated, and the researcher was sent back to Europe the next day.”

Allegations of Conspiratorial Content against French scientist

U.S. authorities allegedly accused the researcher of sending “hateful and conspiratorial messages.” Furthermore, he was reportedly informed of an FBI investigation, although “charges were dropped” before he was expelled from the country.

Philippe Baptiste, France’s Minister of Higher Education and Research, confirmed the incident, stating that the researcher had been traveling to a conference near Houston, Texas, as part of an assignment for the French National Center for Scientific Research (CNRS).

“This measure was apparently taken by the American authorities because the researcher’s phone contained exchanges with colleagues and friends in which he expressed a personal opinion on the Trump administration’s research policy,” Baptiste said in a statement to AFP on Monday.

Reaffirming France’s commitment to academic freedom, Baptiste emphasized, “Freedom of opinion, free research, and academic freedom are values ​​that we will continue to proudly uphold. I will defend the right of all French researchers to be faithful to them, while respecting the law.”

Longstanding Tensions Over Science Policy

Baptiste has previously criticized the Trump administration’s cuts to scientific research budgets. Notably, on March 9—the same day the researcher was denied entry—he published a letter encouraging American researchers to relocate to France.

“Many well-known researchers are already questioning their future in the United States,” Baptiste wrote. “We would naturally wish to welcome a certain number of them.” He also urged research leaders to provide “concrete proposals” on key scientific priorities and technologies.

Criticism of Elon Musk and U.S. Space Policy

On March 12, Baptiste openly criticized Elon Musk during an interview, later sharing his remarks on X (formerly Twitter).

“I heard Elon Musk say that the International Space Station should be shut down in 2027. Who are we talking about? The boss of SpaceX? The head of the American public administration? None of this makes any sense,” Baptiste wrote.

The incident occurred amid broader concerns over the Trump administration’s approach to science policy. Earlier this week, reports emerged that the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) planned to eliminate its scientific research office. The move could result in the loss of over 1,000 jobs, affecting scientists who provide critical research on environmental pollutants and public health protections.

According to documents reviewed by Democratic staff on the House Committee on Science, Space, and Technology, as many as 1,155 chemists, biologists, toxicologists, and other experts—comprising 75% of the EPA’s research program staff—could be laid off.

