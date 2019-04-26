After Easter bombing, fresh blasts hit Sri Lanka: The security forces have intensified the raids in the country after more than 300 people were killed in the suicide blasts. The ISIS had claimed responsibility for the bombing.

Fresh blasts hit Sri Lanka: Three explosions went off in Sri Lanka’s Kalmunai city on Friday, six days after the island nation witnessed the deadliest bombing on Easter Sunday. There were no reports of casualties or damage to the property. The security forces have intensified the raids in the country after more than 300 people were killed in the suicide blasts. The Sri Lankan police recovered ISIS flags and uniforms, 150 Gelignite sticks, 100,000 ball bearings and a drone camera in Sammanthurai, reports said.

The international terrorist organisation, ISIS had claimed the responsibility for the Sunday’s bombing. Islamic state had circulated images of Moulvi Zahran Hashim of the National Thowheed Jamaat. In the video, Moulvi Hashim was seen pledging allegiance to the so-called Islamic State.

Colombo Police have arrested around two dozen people in connection with the serial bombing in churches and luxury hotels. According to reports, six of the arrested people are associated with the radical Islamic group National Thowheeth Jamaath. The security agencies arrested them from a hideout in Colombo. Sri Lankan intelligence agencies were warned about the possible terrorist attacks on April 04, reports said.

After the bombing, world leaders condemned the bombing in the strongest terms. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that there is no place for such barbarism in the region. He added that India stands in solidarity with the people of Sri Lanka.

British Prime Minister Theresa May said that the acts of violence against churches and hotels in Sri Lanka are truly appalling.

Pakistan Foreign Office spokesperson Mohammad Faisal said that people and government of the country stand by their counterparts Sri Lanka at this moment of tragedy and against terror.

For all the latest World News, download NewsX App