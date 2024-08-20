Fresh Footage Captures Crooks Walking Through The Crowd Ahead Attacking Donald Trump

Newly surfaced footage shows Thomas Crooks, the man who attempted to assassinate Donald Trump, casually walking through the crowd at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, less than two hours before the attack. The video, taken by employees of Iron Clad USA, a clothing company, captures Crooks strolling among vendors and observing the people around him.

The footage was recorded at 4:26 p.m., approximately an hour and 40 minutes before Crooks fired eight shots from a factory roof outside the rally. The shots struck Trump in the ear, killed one bystander, and injured two others.

The owner of Iron Clad USA discovered the clip while reviewing footage from the rally. The company shared the video on TikTok, stating, “We were there just trying to sell our patriotic hats from my small business. We captured a video of Thomas Matthew Crooks at 4:26 p.m., just before the assassination attempt occurred.”

In the footage, Crooks is seen alone, wearing the same outfit he had on when he was later shot and killed by the Secret Service.