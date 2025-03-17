Fresh US Airstrikes Target Houthi Strongholds In Yemen Amid Rising Tensions

Seeking to contain the Iran-aligned Houthi movement's threats to international shipping, the US had launched an array of airstrikes.

In what appears to be the biggest American military operation in the Middle East since President Donald Trump took office in January, the US on Monday carried out new airstrikes on Yemen, Reuters reported, citing the Houthis’ Al Masirah TV.

Seeking to contain the Iran-aligned Houthi movement’s threats to international shipping in the Red Sea, the US had on Saturday launched an array of airstrikes.

According to Al Masirah, Monday’s attack targetted the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah and Al Jawf governorate north of the capital Sanaa, the report stated.

At least 53 people, including five children and two women, have been killed and 98 others were wounded in the attacks, Reuters quoted the Houthi-run health ministry as saying on Sunday.

The Houthis have been a significant force in Yemen since taking control of large portions of the country, despite nearly a decade of Saudi-led airstrikes. They have launched numerous attacks on vessels in the Red Sea, which have significantly impacted global shipping routes. The recent US airstrikes are a direct response to these threats, as well as the Houthis' broader role in a regional alliance of militias supported by Iran.