Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, March 17, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Fresh US Airstrikes Target Houthi Strongholds In Yemen Amid Rising Tensions

Fresh US Airstrikes Target Houthi Strongholds In Yemen Amid Rising Tensions

Seeking to contain the Iran-aligned Houthi movement's threats to international shipping, the US had launched an array of airstrikes. 

Fresh US Airstrikes Target Houthi Strongholds In Yemen Amid Rising Tensions

(Image courtesy: Reuters)


In what appears to be the biggest American military operation in the Middle East since President Donald Trump took office in January, the US on Monday carried out new airstrikes on Yemen, Reuters reported, citing the Houthis’ Al Masirah TV.

Seeking to contain the Iran-aligned Houthi movement’s threats to international shipping in the Red Sea, the US had on Saturday launched an array of airstrikes.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

According to Al Masirah, Monday’s attack targetted the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah and Al Jawf governorate north of the capital Sanaa, the report stated.

At least 53 people, including five children and two women, have been killed and 98 others were wounded in the attacks, Reuters quoted the Houthi-run health ministry as saying on Sunday.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The Houthis have been a significant force in Yemen since taking control of large portions of the country, despite nearly a decade of Saudi-led airstrikes. They have launched numerous attacks on vessels in the Red Sea, which have significantly impacted global shipping routes. The recent US airstrikes are a direct response to these threats, as well as the Houthis’ broader role in a regional alliance of militias supported by Iran.

ALSO READ: Trump Says Pardons By ‘Sleepy Joe Biden’ To January 6 Committee Members Are ‘Void’

Filed under

donald trump Houthi movement Red Sea US Airstrikes In Yemen US Targets Houthis Yemeni Houthis

newsx

Explosions Heard, Vehicles Torched: Violence Erupts In Nagpur Amid Clashes Between Groups
newsx

Chuck Schumer Postpones Book Tour For ‘Security Reasons’
newsx

Fresh US Airstrikes Target Houthi Strongholds In Yemen Amid Rising Tensions
Simone Ashley and Brad Pi

We Literally Had One Take, Bridgerton Star Simone Ashley Recalls Craziest Experiences She Had While...
Justin Bieber

Is Justin Bieber Going Through A Bad Mental Health Phase? Singer’s Cryptic Post Of ‘Drowning’...
PM Modi debuts on Truth S

Who Owns Truth Social? PM Modi Debuts On Trump’s Social Media Platform A Day After...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Explosions Heard, Vehicles Torched: Violence Erupts In Nagpur Amid Clashes Between Groups

Explosions Heard, Vehicles Torched: Violence Erupts In Nagpur Amid Clashes Between Groups

Chuck Schumer Postpones Book Tour For ‘Security Reasons’

Chuck Schumer Postpones Book Tour For ‘Security Reasons’

We Literally Had One Take, Bridgerton Star Simone Ashley Recalls Craziest Experiences She Had While Filming Brad Pitt’s F1

We Literally Had One Take, Bridgerton Star Simone Ashley Recalls Craziest Experiences She Had While...

Is Justin Bieber Going Through A Bad Mental Health Phase? Singer’s Cryptic Post Of ‘Drowning’ Leaves Fans Worried

Is Justin Bieber Going Through A Bad Mental Health Phase? Singer’s Cryptic Post Of ‘Drowning’...

Who Owns Truth Social? PM Modi Debuts On Trump’s Social Media Platform A Day After POTUS Shared His Podcast

Who Owns Truth Social? PM Modi Debuts On Trump’s Social Media Platform A Day After...

Entertainment

We Literally Had One Take, Bridgerton Star Simone Ashley Recalls Craziest Experiences She Had While Filming Brad Pitt’s F1

We Literally Had One Take, Bridgerton Star Simone Ashley Recalls Craziest Experiences She Had While

Is Justin Bieber Going Through A Bad Mental Health Phase? Singer’s Cryptic Post Of ‘Drowning’ Leaves Fans Worried

Is Justin Bieber Going Through A Bad Mental Health Phase? Singer’s Cryptic Post Of ‘Drowning’

Sarah Snook Reveals How Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour Workout’ Helped Her Prep For Broadway’s ‘Dorian Gray’

Sarah Snook Reveals How Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour Workout’ Helped Her Prep For Broadway’s ‘Dorian

How Many Times Has Conan O’Brien Hosted The Oscars? AI Says ‘Never’ Despite Him Being Announced As Host For 2026

How Many Times Has Conan O’Brien Hosted The Oscars? AI Says ‘Never’ Despite Him Being

Is Sandeep Reddy Vanga Changing The Plot After Prabhas’ Spirit Script Leak Reveals Key Details?

Is Sandeep Reddy Vanga Changing The Plot After Prabhas’ Spirit Script Leak Reveals Key Details?

Lifestyle

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips