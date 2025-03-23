Fresh Violence in Gaza: Trump’s Envoy Blames Hamas, Says Report 'US Stands With Israel'

The latest outbreak of violence in Gaza has intensified tensions in the region, with both sides accusing each other of failing to uphold previous ceasefire agreements.

US Envoy Holds Hamas Responsible for Renewed Gaza Violence

US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff has accused Hamas of instigating fresh violence in Gaza, dismissing efforts to establish an “acceptable deal” for peace. According to Witkoff, Hamas had the opportunity to demilitarize and accept a bridging proposal but declined.

“So this is on Hamas. The United States stands with Israel,” Al Jazeera reported, citing Witkoff’s statement on Fox News. “Hamas is the aggressor here.”

Ceasefire Proposal Rejected Amid Rising Tensions

The proposed “bridge” plan, presented last week, aimed to extend the truce into April, providing additional time for negotiations beyond the religious holidays of Ramadan and Passover. However, Hamas maintains that Israel must adhere to the January ceasefire agreement, which includes negotiations for a permanent end to the war in exchange for the remaining 59 captives held in Gaza.

“We have positively responded to all the efforts made towards us. It was Netanyahu that has backed down on the agreement. It was Netanyahu who turned a blind eye to it. Therefore, it is Netanyahu, not Hamas or the resistance, that should be pressured to comply,” a Hamas representative stated.

Israeli Strikes Escalate, Killing Senior Hamas Official

Israeli military forces have intensified their operations across the Gaza Strip, carrying out pre-dawn raids that resulted in numerous casualties. Among those killed was senior Hamas official Salah al-Bardawil and his wife, who were reportedly sleeping in a tent at the time of the strike.

On Sunday morning, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) launched a ground operation in Beit Hanoun, deploying fighter jets to target Hamas strongholds and terror infrastructure. Meanwhile, residents of Rafah’s Tel-Sultan neighborhood were warned to evacuate as the IDF prepared for further military action.

Cross-Border Conflict Extends to Lebanon

In a related development, Israel’s military conducted multiple airstrikes in Lebanon on Saturday, targeting suspected Hezbollah positions. According to CNN, at least seven people, including a child, were killed, while 40 others sustained injuries, as confirmed by Lebanon’s Health Ministry.

Humanitarian Crisis Worsens in Gaza

With the ceasefire collapsing, the humanitarian situation in Gaza continues to deteriorate. The absence of aid for the past three weeks has left residents struggling to survive, with essential supplies dwindling and food prices soaring.

Philippe Lazzarini, head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, issued a stark warning about the worsening crisis. In a post on X, he stated that the prolonged blockade has exacerbated hunger and suffering in the region.

“No food, medicine, water, or fuel has entered Gaza in the past three weeks,” Lazzarini said, describing the situation as “a tight siege longer than what was in place in the first phase of the war.” He further condemned the blockade, stating, “The people of Gaza depend on imports via Israel for their survival. Banning aid is a collective punishment on Gaza.”

Mounting Casualties Amid Ongoing Conflict

The conflict has resulted in significant casualties on both sides. According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, at least 50,021 Palestinians have been confirmed dead, with 113,274 others injured. Meanwhile, Gaza’s Government Media Office updated the death toll to over 61,700, citing thousands of Palestinians missing under the rubble and presumed dead.

In Israel, at least 1,139 people were killed in the Hamas-led October 7, 2023, attacks, with more than 200 individuals taken captive.

