Friedrich Merz, leader of Germany’s conservative Christian Democratic Union (CDU), was elected chancellor on Tuesday in a second round of voting in the Bundestag, after a dramatic and unprecedented earlier failure, Deutsche Welle reported.

In the decisive second round, Merz secured 325 votes — comfortably crossing the required majority threshold of 316 in the 630-member Bundestag, the report said. His election follows an earlier shock when he fell short in the first round with only 310 votes, marking the first time in Germany’s postwar history that a chancellor candidate failed on an initial ballot.

According to DW, Bundestag President Julia Klöckner announced that all parliamentary groups had agreed to proceed with a second round of voting through a procedural motion passed on Tuesday afternoon. “Germany needs a government now — we will not prevent that,” Bernd Baumann, parliamentary manager of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD), reportedly said while indicating his party’s support for holding the second vote.

Despite the CDU-CSU alliance and their coalition partner, the center-left Social Democrats (SPD), holding a theoretical majority of 328 seats, the initial shortfall raised questions about internal dissent within the new ruling coalition. However, due to the secret ballot system, the source of those defections remained unclear.

Klöckner formally opened the second round after the motion was passed, repeating the process of a secret ballot. This time, Merz emerged victorious, ending a day of political uncertainty.

