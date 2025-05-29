Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, May 30, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • From 1 Litre Of Oil To Four Cans Of Tuna And A Box Of Biscuits, Here’s What The Food Aid Boxes Contain In War-Torn Gaza

From 1 Litre Of Oil To Four Cans Of Tuna And A Box Of Biscuits, Here’s What The Food Aid Boxes Contain In War-Torn Gaza

The new model restricts food delivery to a few secure hubs, guarded by US private contractors, and effectively sidelines United Nations-led aid efforts. Critics argue the new process is part of a broader attempt by Israel to control food as a tool of warfare, especially by relocating aid away from UN agencies.

From 1 Litre Of Oil To Four Cans Of Tuna And A Box Of Biscuits, Here’s What The Food Aid Boxes Contain In War-Torn Gaza

Boxes distributed by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation


Under the searing sun, starving Palestinians in war-torn Gaza have waited for hours only to receive modest food aid—often consisting of items like four cans of tuna, several packets of spaghetti, and a litre of oil.

The distribution process, led by the newly formed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), has sparked outrage and criticism.

US-Backed GHF Delivers Limited Aid Amid Hunger Crisis

Since Tuesday, the controversial US-supported GHF claims to have distributed 14,000 food boxes across Gaza. However, the group has offered no evidence to back its claim, and humanitarian agencies argue this number falls drastically short of addressing the widespread starvation affecting over two million residents.

The new model restricts food delivery to a few secure hubs, guarded by US private contractors, and effectively sidelines United Nations-led aid efforts. Critics argue the new process is part of a broader attempt by Israel to control food as a tool of warfare, especially by relocating aid away from UN agencies.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Major humanitarian groups, including the UN, have rejected the GHF model. They argue the limited number of aid hubs, currently only two in southern Rafah, are inaccessible for many. The UN has warned the new setup risks conflict between civilians and Israeli soldiers and fails to meet basic humanitarian standards.

Israel continues to defend its position by accusing Hamas of hijacking humanitarian aid. However, Cindy McCain, head of the World Food Programme, dismissed these claims, stating that desperate civilians, not militants, are looting food trucks in an attempt to survive.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Middle East Eye (@middleeasteye)

Chaos Unfolds as Starving Crowds Storm Aid Hubs

On Tuesday, thousands of Palestinians crossed Israeli military lines from tent camps outside Khan Younis to reach Rafah’s aid hubs. Violence erupted as crowds overwhelmed distribution points, leaving at least three dead and dozens injured. The event highlighted the critical failure of the new aid system.

GHF claims each box is designed to feed 5.5 people for 3.5 days, but recipients tell a different story. The contents typically include 1L of oil, 2kg rice, 4kg flour, 1kg beans, four tuna cans, grape leaves, apricot jam, biscuits, tea bags, and six spaghetti packets—yet no water, medicine, hygiene products, or baby supplies were included.

Abdullah Suleiman al-Sadudi, a displaced resident, told Middle East Eye: “We just want to feed our children. Have mercy on us. This is wrong.” Many others echoed his sentiment, stressing how the new system disregards the vulnerable, especially women and children.

Philippe Lazzarini, head of UNRWA, condemned the aid method, calling it a “distraction from atrocities.” He cited chaotic scenes where starving civilians pushed through fences for food—evidence, he said, of a distribution model that violates humanitarian principles.

The GHF’s credibility suffered a major blow when its CEO, Jake Wood, resigned a day before the group launched operations. Wood cited the organisation’s failure to meet humanitarian ethics. The GHF, incorporated in Switzerland, is allegedly led by American ex-military personnel and contractors, with no previous experience in famine relief.

Funding of GHF Shrouded in Mystery

Despite claims of $100 million in commitments from an unnamed European government, the GHF has not disclosed its backers. Both Israel and the US deny funding the group, further deepening concerns about transparency and intentions behind the newly imposed aid regime.

As dozens of children die from starvation and international pressure on Israel intensifies, the humanitarian situation in Gaza continues to worsen. The aid model enforced by GHF appears to be failing, with calls growing louder for a return to a neutral, UN-led distribution system that puts the needs of civilians first.

ALSO READ: Diego Maradona’s Death Case Hits Roadblock: Court Declares Mistrial After Judge Steps Down Over Documentary Scandal  

Filed under

Gaza aid crisis gaza israel Latest world news

France Smoking Ban

France, Known For Heavy Cigarette Use, To Ban Smoking In Outdoor Areas Including Parks, Beaches,...
Hina Khawaja Bayat

Pakistani Actress Hina Khawaja Bayat Complains About No Water At Karachi Airport Amid Indus Water...
Boxes distributed by the

From 1 Litre Of Oil To Four Cans Of Tuna And A Box Of Biscuits,...
A 45-foot-tall nude statu

45-Foot-Tall Nude Statue Grabs Eyeballs In San Francisco For All The Wrong Reasons, Locals Say...
Preity Zinta and Anushka

Caught On Cam: Preity Zinta Appear Disheartened After PBKS Loses To RCB, Anushka Sharma Cheers...
Donald Trump

Trump Always Chickens Out: Trump Gets Angry Over The TACO Acronym During Press Briefing
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

France, Known For Heavy Cigarette Use, To Ban Smoking In Outdoor Areas Including Parks, Beaches, Bus Stops- Here’s Why!

France, Known For Heavy Cigarette Use, To Ban Smoking In Outdoor Areas Including Parks, Beaches,...

Pakistani Actress Hina Khawaja Bayat Complains About No Water At Karachi Airport Amid Indus Water Treaty Suspension

Pakistani Actress Hina Khawaja Bayat Complains About No Water At Karachi Airport Amid Indus Water...

45-Foot-Tall Nude Statue Grabs Eyeballs In San Francisco For All The Wrong Reasons, Locals Say They Rather Have A Restroom

45-Foot-Tall Nude Statue Grabs Eyeballs In San Francisco For All The Wrong Reasons, Locals Say...

Caught On Cam: Preity Zinta Appear Disheartened After PBKS Loses To RCB, Anushka Sharma Cheers From The Stands

Caught On Cam: Preity Zinta Appear Disheartened After PBKS Loses To RCB, Anushka Sharma Cheers...

Trump Always Chickens Out: Trump Gets Angry Over The TACO Acronym During Press Briefing

Trump Always Chickens Out: Trump Gets Angry Over The TACO Acronym During Press Briefing

Entertainment

Pakistani Actress Hina Khawaja Bayat Complains About No Water At Karachi Airport Amid Indus Water Treaty Suspension

Pakistani Actress Hina Khawaja Bayat Complains About No Water At Karachi Airport Amid Indus Water

Ajay Devgn on Deepika Padukone’s 8-Hour Shifts Demand That Sandeep Reddy Vanga Disagreed: ‘Honest Filmmakers Will Not Have Problems’

Ajay Devgn on Deepika Padukone’s 8-Hour Shifts Demand That Sandeep Reddy Vanga Disagreed: ‘Honest Filmmakers

Tamannaah Bhatia Breaks Silence On Accidental ‘Like’ Amid Deepika-Vanga Drama: Blame It On The Algorithm!

Tamannaah Bhatia Breaks Silence On Accidental ‘Like’ Amid Deepika-Vanga Drama: Blame It On The Algorithm!

Allu Arjun Awarded As The ‘First Best Actor Award For Pushpa 2’ By Gaddar Telangana Film Awards 2024

Allu Arjun Awarded As The ‘First Best Actor Award For Pushpa 2’ By Gaddar Telangana

Rachel Gupta Resigns As Miss Grand International 2024 Citing Mistreatment; MGI Terminates Her Title

Rachel Gupta Resigns As Miss Grand International 2024 Citing Mistreatment; MGI Terminates Her Title

Lifestyle

Singapore Couple’s Balcony Showdown Over “Baby” Remark Goes Viral, Watch

Singapore Couple’s Balcony Showdown Over “Baby” Remark Goes Viral, Watch

Not Udaipur Or Jaipur, Try These Indian Locations For Your Magical Destination Wedding

Not Udaipur Or Jaipur, Try These Indian Locations For Your Magical Destination Wedding

Camping This Summer? These Smart Tips Will Change The Game

Camping This Summer? These Smart Tips Will Change The Game

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth