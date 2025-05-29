From 1 Litre Of Oil To Four Cans Of Tuna And A Box Of Biscuits, Here’s What The Food Aid Boxes Contain In War-Torn Gaza

The new model restricts food delivery to a few secure hubs, guarded by US private contractors, and effectively sidelines United Nations-led aid efforts. Critics argue the new process is part of a broader attempt by Israel to control food as a tool of warfare, especially by relocating aid away from UN agencies.

Under the searing sun, starving Palestinians in war-torn Gaza have waited for hours only to receive modest food aid—often consisting of items like four cans of tuna, several packets of spaghetti, and a litre of oil.

The distribution process, led by the newly formed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), has sparked outrage and criticism.

US-Backed GHF Delivers Limited Aid Amid Hunger Crisis

Since Tuesday, the controversial US-supported GHF claims to have distributed 14,000 food boxes across Gaza. However, the group has offered no evidence to back its claim, and humanitarian agencies argue this number falls drastically short of addressing the widespread starvation affecting over two million residents.

The new model restricts food delivery to a few secure hubs, guarded by US private contractors, and effectively sidelines United Nations-led aid efforts. Critics argue the new process is part of a broader attempt by Israel to control food as a tool of warfare, especially by relocating aid away from UN agencies.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Major humanitarian groups, including the UN, have rejected the GHF model. They argue the limited number of aid hubs, currently only two in southern Rafah, are inaccessible for many. The UN has warned the new setup risks conflict between civilians and Israeli soldiers and fails to meet basic humanitarian standards.

Israel continues to defend its position by accusing Hamas of hijacking humanitarian aid. However, Cindy McCain, head of the World Food Programme, dismissed these claims, stating that desperate civilians, not militants, are looting food trucks in an attempt to survive.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Middle East Eye (@middleeasteye)

Chaos Unfolds as Starving Crowds Storm Aid Hubs

On Tuesday, thousands of Palestinians crossed Israeli military lines from tent camps outside Khan Younis to reach Rafah’s aid hubs. Violence erupted as crowds overwhelmed distribution points, leaving at least three dead and dozens injured. The event highlighted the critical failure of the new aid system.

GHF claims each box is designed to feed 5.5 people for 3.5 days, but recipients tell a different story. The contents typically include 1L of oil, 2kg rice, 4kg flour, 1kg beans, four tuna cans, grape leaves, apricot jam, biscuits, tea bags, and six spaghetti packets—yet no water, medicine, hygiene products, or baby supplies were included.

Abdullah Suleiman al-Sadudi, a displaced resident, told Middle East Eye: “We just want to feed our children. Have mercy on us. This is wrong.” Many others echoed his sentiment, stressing how the new system disregards the vulnerable, especially women and children.

Philippe Lazzarini, head of UNRWA, condemned the aid method, calling it a “distraction from atrocities.” He cited chaotic scenes where starving civilians pushed through fences for food—evidence, he said, of a distribution model that violates humanitarian principles.

The GHF’s credibility suffered a major blow when its CEO, Jake Wood, resigned a day before the group launched operations. Wood cited the organisation’s failure to meet humanitarian ethics. The GHF, incorporated in Switzerland, is allegedly led by American ex-military personnel and contractors, with no previous experience in famine relief.

Funding of GHF Shrouded in Mystery

Despite claims of $100 million in commitments from an unnamed European government, the GHF has not disclosed its backers. Both Israel and the US deny funding the group, further deepening concerns about transparency and intentions behind the newly imposed aid regime.

As dozens of children die from starvation and international pressure on Israel intensifies, the humanitarian situation in Gaza continues to worsen. The aid model enforced by GHF appears to be failing, with calls growing louder for a return to a neutral, UN-led distribution system that puts the needs of civilians first.