From Ahmednagar To Stockholm: Nila Vikhe Patil Elected To Sweden Parliament, Who Is She And What’s Her India Connection?

Nila Vikhe Patil, a Green Party leader with roots in Maharashtra, has been elected to Sweden’s Parliament from Stockholm City. The 41-year-old politician entered Sweden’s 349-member Riksdag after the September 13 national election.

The result also saw Sweden’s opposition bloc secure 176 seats, against 173 seats for the parties supporting the outgoing conservative-led government. The Green Party won 22 seats in the new Riksdag.

But who is Nila Vikhe Patil? Why is her election significant for Maharashtra? And how did she build a political career in Sweden?

Who Is Nila Vikhe Patil?

Nila Vikhe Patil was born in Sweden but spent part of her early life in Ahmednagar, Maharashtra. She is the daughter of Maharashtra educationist Ashok Vikhe Patil. She is also the granddaughter of former Union minister Balasaheb Vikhe Patil and the niece of Maharashtra minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil.

Speaking after her election, Nila said, “I hope to make my grandfather proud. He made me read the state budget when I was 15.” Her family has a long association with education and public life in Maharashtra.

Nila Vikhe Patil’s Political Career

Nila has been associated with Sweden’s Green Party for around 25 years. Over the years, she has held several positions within the party and its affiliated organisations.

Her political journey includes work with the Swedish Young Greens, Green Party Gothenburg and Green Students of Sweden. She has also been part of the Green Party’s Stockholm organisation and its election committee. Before entering the national Parliament, Nila served on the Stockholm City Council.

She also worked as a political adviser at the Swedish Prime Minister’s Office during Stefan Lofven’s tenure. Her work there included issues related to finance, taxation and housing.

Nila Vikhe Patil’s Education

Nila studied economics and law and holds a bachelor’s degree and an MBA from the Gothenburg School of Business. She also studied at the Complutense University of Madrid. Her academic background in economics and law later connected with her work on finance, taxation and housing in Swedish politics.

Nila Vikhe Patil’s India Connection

Despite building her political career in Sweden, Nila has maintained a strong connection with India. She has spoken about her affection for the country and her memories of her grandfather.

“I love India dearly and I feel very connected. I have lots of close Indian friends. I miss my grandfather a lot. He used to call me almost weekly during his last years,” she said.

Her election has therefore drawn attention in Maharashtra, particularly because of her family background.

What Does Sweden’s Green Party Stand For?

Nila represents Sweden’s Green Party, which focuses on environmental issues, renewable energy and green politics. The party secured 22 seats in the 349-member Riksdag in the 2026 election.

Nila has also worked outside politics. Since 2020, she has been associated with PwC, where her work has involved areas including strategy, management, technology and risk consulting. Her election now marks another step in a political journey that began with local and party-level work and has reached Sweden’s national Parliament.