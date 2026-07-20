From Balochistan to the Afghan Border: Pakistan’s Four-Front Crisis Explained and Could a New Country Emerge?

Pakistan faces one of its toughest internal security challenges in years. Simultaneously, violence, political protests and border clashes are occurring, putting the country’s military and government under tremendous pressure.

The problems are found in four main areas. The first major problem for Pakistan is that separatist rebels are ramping up their activities in Balochistan. The second issue is that Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) still targets security forces in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). Then comes the third problem: thousands in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) protested against rising prices and political rights. At the same time, Pakistan’s ties with Afghanistan have soured, and the two sides have carried out military strikes against each other across the border, which made the situation even worse for Islamabad.

Terror attacks are rising again

Pakistan witnessed a sharp rise in violence in 2025. According to the Global Terrorism Index 2026, the country recorded 1,139 terrorism-related deaths during the year. This was the highest number since 2013.

Although attacks reduced slightly in June 2026, the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS) still reported 118 attacks during the month. These incidents left 112 people dead and injured another 148.

Many experts say that while terrorism cannot be justified, some of today’s militant groups are the result of Pakistan’s own policies over several decades. The country’s strategy of supporting certain armed groups in the region has now created security problems inside Pakistan itself. Many Pakistanis have also started expressing concern over the situation.

Why Balochistan Remains Pakistan’s Biggest Security Challenge?

Balochistan has been one of the most troubled regions of Pakistan for a long time. Islamabad, many Baloch groups say, neglects the province, exploits its natural resources and muzzles local voices. Longstanding complaints of enforced disappearances and political exclusion continue.

Armed separatist groups have also grown stronger, as have peaceful activists demanding rights. In July, militants of the TTP attacked a police post near the Mangi Dam in Balochistan’s Ziarat district. As per reports, nine policemen, including a couple of station house officers, were killed. Eighteen others were abducted and then shot.

Just two days later, Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) fighters ambushed a Pakistani army convoy in the Lasbela district. The soldiers were killed. In another attack near Quetta, four civilians were killed. Within just four days, nearly 40 members of Pakistan’s security forces lost their lives.

Pakistan Is Fighting Two Different Enemies in Balochistan

The problem for Islamabad with Balochistan is that it is dealing with two separate armed groups with quite different goals. The Balochistan Liberation Army is seeking an independent Balochistan. Its basis is Baloch nationalism, and it calls for self-rule. The TTP, by contrast, wants to enforce its version of Islamic rule across Pakistan.

It makes for a complicated battlefield, security experts say, because Pakistan is not fighting just one movement. It is dealing with two organisations that work differently and follow different ideologies.

The BLA has also improved planning. This year it launched coordinated attacks in over ten cities, hitting police stations, railway infrastructure, banks and government buildings.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Continues to Face TTP Attacks

TTP is still attacking Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan is in turmoil. In the former tribal areas like North and South Waziristan, Bannu, Bajaur, Khyber and Dera Ismail Khan, there have been frequent ambushes, bombings and targeted killings.

In a recent incident, three policemen were killed, and about 20 others were injured in separate attacks in Upper Dir and Bannu. The TTP has also begun using commercial drones to attack police stations and security check posts. “The province used to be in certain districts, but now it is spreading.

Security analysts say Pakistan is no longer under threat from traditional militants. Instead it has to deal with a cocktail of drone strikes, cross-border militant traffic, intelligence wars and online propaganda.

Despite repeated military operations, Pakistan has not been able to stop the TTP from rebuilding its network after a ceasefire ended in late 2022. The group’s growing presence in parts of Balochistan also shows that the conflicts in KP and Balochistan are slowly becoming linked.

Political Protests in PoK Refuse to Die Down

While Balochistan and KP are witnessing more armed unrest, Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir is witnessing largely political unrest. For weeks, the Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) has held large protests against inflation, electricity prices, flour costs and political representation.

A big problem is the 12 seats in the provincial assembly reserved for refugees from Jammu and Kashmir living in other parts of Pakistan. Protesters say the seats give Islamabad a say in local politics and silence the voice of people living in PoK. The Pakistani government has retaliated with arrests, Internet shutdowns and restrictions on public gatherings.

JAAC has even been banned under anti-terrorism laws. Despite these measures, the movement persists. At least nine people were reported dead in violent clashes in July. Some 4,000 Rangers, police and Frontier Corps personnel were deployed in anticipation of a planned march from Rawalakot to Muzaffarabad. Journalists were also reportedly barred from entering some areas during the protests.

Pakistan and Afghanistan are No Longer Friends

Pakistan once welcomed the Taliban back to power in Afghanistan in 2021. Many had hoped the new government in Kabul would improve relations between the two neighbours. That hope is all but lost.

Pakistan now blames the Afghan Taliban for allowing TTP chiefs to operate from Afghan soil. Pakistan’s security problems are internal, say the Taliban, who deny any link.

The disagreement has become increasingly military in nature. Following an attack on Pakistan Rangers in Karachi, Pakistan carried out air strikes and ground operations near the Afghan border. Islamabad said it targeted militants in Afghanistan’s Paktia, Paktika and Kunar provinces. However, United Nations figures suggested that civilians were also killed and injured in these strikes.

The Afghan Taliban has also responded. Earlier this year, Taliban forces claimed they carried out drone and air attacks against several Pakistani military targets.

As a result, the Durand Line has become an active conflict zone instead of just an international border.

Are all These Crises Connected?

The four conflicts may appear linked because they are happening at the same time, but they are actually very different. The BLA is fighting for Baloch independence. The TTP wants to establish its version of Islamic rule. The JAAC is demanding political rights and economic relief in PoK. The Afghan Taliban is focused on its own government and disputes with Pakistan.

These groups do not share the same goals. Some of them are even rivals. However, they all expose the same problem. Pakistan’s government and military are finding it increasingly difficult to deal with multiple challenges at once.

Even Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif recently admitted in Parliament that separatist movements are active in two provinces and warned that the country’s situation is becoming more serious.

Could Pakistan Eventually Break Apart?

The idea of Pakistan breaking into smaller countries has attracted attention after former Afghan Vice-President Amrullah Saleh raised the possibility of a new nation emerging. At present, there is no evidence that Pakistan’s borders are about to change.

The movements in Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, PoK and along the Afghan border are separate. They have different leaders, different demands and different methods.

Still, together they present one of the biggest internal challenges Pakistan has faced in years. Some analysts also warn that when governments face serious domestic pressure, they sometimes shift public attention by focusing on external conflicts. Whether Pakistan chooses that path remains to be seen.

For now, Islamabad is battling four different crises at the same time. Each one requires a different response, but together they are testing the country’s political leadership, military strength and long-term stability like never before.