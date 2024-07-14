From Bomb-Sniffing Dogs To Highway Shutdowns, How Does Secret Service REALLY Protect US Presidents

During a campaign rally on Saturday evening, former President Donald Trump was hurried offstage after what appeared to be gunshots, raising alarm across the political sphere. Trump’s campaign assured that he was unharmed, with the Secret Service confirming protective measures were in place and an ongoing investigation into the incident.

If you are wondering how does the Secret Service agents protect the US Presidents or the former POTUS, here’s the full list:

Advance Team Preparation

Secret Service agents and White House staff visit the president’s destination up to three months beforehand to coordinate with local agencies. This preparation involves clearing airspace at the airport, planning a motorcade route, identifying nearby trauma hospitals, and securing safe locations in case of an attack.

Alerting Potential Threats

Agents collaborate with local police to identify and monitor possible threats, particularly those categorized as “Class 3” due to previous threats against the president and the capability to carry them out. These individuals are contacted and informed they will be closely watched during the president’s visit.

Bomb-Sniffing Dogs

As the president’s arrival approaches, agents inspect each stop on the president’s route with bomb-sniffing dogs and clear nearby streets of parked cars to prevent car bomb threats. They also set up canopies to shield the president when exiting the limousine.

Hospital Coordination

Agents ensure that the president is never more than 10 minutes away from a trauma hospital. An agent is stationed at each hospital, ready to coordinate in case of a medical emergency.

Backup Plane

The president typically arrives at Portland International Airport in Air Force One. A backup plane, similar to Air Force One, lands at a secret location before the primary jet arrives, in case it’s needed.

Large-Scale Operations

At least six planes accompany the president, transporting helicopters, limousines, communication equipment, agents, and staff. Thousands of people are involved in every move the president makes.

Highway Shutdowns

The Secret Service sometimes moves the president “the wrong way” on freeways, closing sections to allow the motorcade to travel in the empty lanes.

Discrete Hotel Entry

Instead of using the main entrance, the president is often brought in through the hotel’s loading dock, possibly entering through the kitchen to avoid security risks.

Hotel Employee Background Checks

Agents conduct background checks on all hotel employees before the president arrives. Anyone with a violent record, even minor charges, is asked not to work during the president’s stay.

Securing Hotel Floors

Agents secure the president’s hotel floor as well as the floors above and below, restricting access to only those in the president’s detail.

Electronics and Security Sweeps

Agents thoroughly inspect rooms for bugging devices and hidden explosives, checking behind pictures and placing bulletproof plastic over windows. They also replace phones and TVs with secure electronics.

Three Security Perimeters

Three security perimeters are established: the outer perimeter by police, the middle by general Secret Service agents, and the innermost by Presidential Protective Division agents.

Food Security

The president often brings his own food, along with a crew of cooks and servers who purchase groceries and prepare food separately, under the watchful eye of Secret Service agents to prevent tampering.

