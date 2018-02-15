A former student of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida went on a shooting rampage inside the school campus, killing at least 17 people while injuring several others. The accused has been arrested by the local police and the reason behind the rampage is yet to be determined. Eight school-related shooting incidents have taken place in the US so far in 2018. Here are 10 of the worst school shooting attacks to have happened in the US.

During the last few years, a number of schools across the U.S. have witnessed shooting incidents which have affected a lot of families and the shooting rampage continues to increase every passing month with the authorities failing to deliver. The latest incident at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland has once again incited the long-running debate of gun rights in the country. The recent school shooting incident happened at the Marshall County High School in Kentucky on January 23 where two people were killed and seventeen others were injured in open shooting by a 15-year-old student. Here we list down worst 10 shootings in US schools in recent times:

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, Florida

A 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz, a former student of the same school went on a shooting rampage killing 17 and injuring several others at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Parkland Florida. “There are numerous fatalities,” Broward County Superintendent Robert Runcie said. “It is a horrific situation. It is a horrible day for us.” Cruz was arrested by the police but not before he terrorised parents and students scripting one of the deadliest school attacks in the US. The injured were shifted to a Broward Health Medical Center and Broward Health North hospital.

Marshall County High School, Kentucky

The last school-related shooting incident to happen in the US before Florida. A 15-year-old student went on a shooting spree inside the school injuring 20 people on January 23, 2018, two of whom succumbed to their injuries in the hospital. The shooter was arrested with the handgun that he had used in the assault and was charged as an adult with murder and gun-assault. The Kentucky Police had confirmed that the dead students: Bailey Nicole Holt and Preston Ryan Copet were both 15-year-old each.

Rancho Tehama Elementary School, California

Five people were killed and 12 others were injured including adults and children by a 44-year-old man on November 14, 2017. The gunman was later identified as Kevin Neal and the reason behind the incident was reportedly a long-running feud between Neal and his neighbours which prompted him to take up a rampage shooting exercise, he wanted to target the Kindergarten students but the school administration managed to protect the kids by closing the doors and shielding them appropriately.

Sandy Hook Elementary School, Newtown borough, Connecticut

Termed as one of the worst mass shooting incidents in US history, the Sandy Hook Elementary School was targeted by Adam Lanza, a 20-year-old mentally ill man. It took Lanza only 11 minutes to kill 26 people inside the school campus before he shot himself. 20 first grade students and two school staffers were killed in the massacre. The incident happened on December 14, 2012.

Northern Illinois University, DeKalb

On February 14, 2008, Steven Kazmierczak opened fire on a crowd of students inside the campus, killing five students while injuring 17 others in the rampage, before ending his life. Kazmierczak used shotguns and pistols to fire at a heavy crowd of students who were busy taking an oceanography class. At least 12 students were present inside the class and a chaos followed as soon as they heard the sound of bullets. Total 25 people were shot in the incident out of which 6 were reported dead.

West Nickel Mines School, Pennsylvania

A milk truck driver Charles C. Roberts, 32 took hostage of the one-roomed West Nickel Mines School Bart Township, Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. He shot eight out of ten girls present in the school, killing five in the process before committing suicide. The school girls were lined up against the chalkboard by the shooter and five of them succumbed to their injuries on the spot after being shot. Robert was not in the right mental state when the incident happened, it was determined later.

Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University, Blacksburg

Seung-Hui Cho, a 23-year-old student executed one of the deadliest school-shooting incidents in the history of the US by killing 32 people and wounding 17 others. He was a student of the same university and was diagnosed with a severe anxiety disorder. Known as Virginia Tech Shooting, the shooting rampage was one of the worst, US had ever seen. Cho killed himself after running havoc, he had used two semi-automatic pistols in the rampage.

Red Lake Senior High School, Minnesota

Jeff Weise after killing his grandfather and one of his grandfather’s companions went on a shooting spree inside his own school. He killed seven people and wounded five others in the incident before killing himself. He shot himself as soon as he saw the police approaching. Weise was suffering from depression due to continuous bullying and disruptions. He had tried to commit suicide before the incident which happened on March 21, 2005. Among the dead were 5 students, a teacher and a security guard.

Columbine High School, Colorado

The Columbine High School massacre occurred on April 20, 1999 when two senior students of the school opened fire on the students. Eric Harris and Dylan Klebold, the two accused killed 12 students and a teacher in the incident. More than 20 others were wounded in the assault which saw bombs and other explosives also being used. Both Harris and Klebold took their lives in the school library before being caught by the police.

Aztec High School, New Mexico

On December 7, 2007, two students of the Aztec High School were killed by a gunman who disguised himself as a student to enter the campus. Atchison killed students, Francisco I. Fernandez and Casey J. Marquez, confirmed the State Police. Reports suggested that the gunman was a former student and that the students were not his target but “were at the wrong place at the wrong time.”