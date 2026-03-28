From India to the World Stage: Dr. Yethindra Vityala Sweeps Top Honors At ASCO Direct GI 2026

The ASCO Direct Gastro-intestinal Cancers Symposium 2026, hosted by Global Healthcare Academy, at HCG Manavata Cancer Centre, Nashik on March 14-15, brought together global specialists to discuss groundbreaking treatments and research in Gastro-intestinal oncology. Dr. Yethindra Vityala, the world’s youngest scientist in medicine achieved both the Best Poster Award and Best presenter Award marking a dual achievement in ASCO GI 2026.

The symposium showcases significant research in oncology, from targeted therapies and immune-oncology to biomarker-driven treatments and AI diagnostics. The 2026 edition gathered international oncologists, surgeon scientists, and researchers to present work that would redefine standards in colorectal, pancreatic, and hepatobiliary cancer care. You Might Be Interested In Bhumi Pednekar Fitness Routine: The Workout Secrets Behind Her HOT Body Transformation

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Dr. Yethindra’s research on the pharmacogenetic determinants of opioid safety in advanced colorectal cancer demonstrated how the study of genomics can transform pain management in oncology. His study, titled Pharmacogenetic Analysis of Opioid Safety in Advanced Colorectal Cancer: Focus on OPRM1, OPRD1, and COMT Polymorphisms,” evaluated the genetic polymorphisms and revealed paths toward personalized analgesic strategies. His presentation combined scientific rigor with engaging delivery, effectively bridging molecular science and clinical applications.

Dr. Yethindra received significant recognition for his ability to communicate complex concepts to a global audience complimenting his research innovation. This adds up to his previous meritorious works which accounts to more than 100 scientific studies published in various international journals. He is also a recipient of multiple awards which includes the Karmaveer chakra award and International physician-scientist of the year 2026.

The symposium set the stage for impactful young doctors and scientists to discuss emerging therapies and cancer care. Dr. Yethindra’s achievement reflects the growing global influence of India’s next-generation physician-scientists, demonstrating that the future of oncology lies with those who excel in both discovery and communication.