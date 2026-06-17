From ‘Melodi’ Jokes to Macron’s Trump Remarks: Most Unfiltered, Viral Moments From G7 Summit

G7 SUMMIT: The G7 summit isn’t just about leaders trying to solve global problems; it’s a front-row seat to their unguarded, sometimes surprisingly human side. When the microphones catch them off-script, you get a peek behind the scenes at how these presidents and prime ministers actually interact. Take Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. As the two bumped into each other before the group photo, Meloni grinned and said, “Nice to meet you again!”

PM Modi-Meloni viral moment

When Modi brought up Instagram, Meloni laughed, “Yes, we are the most famous couple on Instagram.” The crowd couldn’t get enough, and just like that, the “Melodi” trend was back. That playful name, a mashup of their last names, caught fire when Meloni posted a selfie with Modi at COP28 in 2023. Modi even leaned into the joke during his Rome visit last month, handing Meloni a packet of Melody chocolates as a nod to the whole craze.

But it wasn’t just Meloni and Modi. From Meloni’s joke about quitting smoking to Macron’s open comments about Trump, and even a random mention of Greenland, these hot mic moments added real colour to an already high-stakes summit.

Macron’s tough talk with Trump

French President Emmanuel Macron was caught on a hot mic telling Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy about a rough conversation he had just had with Trump, right before important talks on Ukraine. As they walked through the Hotel Royal’s grounds, Macron said, “Yesterday we had a difficult discussion with President Trump.”

He pushed Zelenskyy to stick around at the summit, but Zelenskyy insisted he needed to head to Brussels. Macron asked whether he had a bilateral meeting scheduled with Trump. Zelenskyy said no. Macron replied, “Okay, I will arrange that.”

Giorgia Meloni’s smoking confession

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni also admitted via hot mic to German Chancellor Friedrich Merz that she’s quit smoking since May 1. Merz asked if she’d had a cigarette that morning, and Meloni replied, “Since the first of May.” That drew big cheers from other leaders: Canada’s Mark Carney, the British, Japanese, and EU leaders all offered congratulations. Carney even asked, “Do you have a patch?”

Italy’s Meloni says she quit smoking at G7 Summit. pic.twitter.com/Z3NFztqS6m — Clash Report (@clashreport) June 16, 2026

Carney and Trump talk about Chinese EVs

The video was filmed with a hot mic as Canada’s prime minister Mark Carney leaned in to speak with Trump about a recent Canada-China agreement that would let some Chinese electric vehicles into the Canadian market at a lower rate of tariff.

Carney was heard saying “less than three per cent of our market, 49,000 cars,” and making a horizontal motion as he said “there’s a cap, we capped, a hard line. Then he implored Trump, “I thought you’d actually like that. Trump responded: “That’s good. I like that”.

Canadian Prime Minister Carney was caught on a hot mic with Trump. He can be heard saying: “less than 3% of our product,” “49,000 cars,” “capped,” and “I thought you’d actually like that,” while making a cutting-off gesture before walking away.pic.twitter.com/96rKDt1aDz — Clash Report (@clashreport) June 17, 2026

Football, gifts and the lost watch

It was a lighter subject, football. A cry of “Allez les Bleus!” was heard. (Go France!). British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has expressed his admiration for Cape Verde’s shock 0-0 draw with World Cup champion Spain: “Quite remarkable, I have to say”. Trump also highlighted the UFC cage-match he hosted at the White House on his 80th birthday, June 15. Trump, who was seated ringside, waxed enthusiastic about UFC’s Dana White.

Macron presented each of the leaders with a specially-made bicycle to help get the Cycling World Championships off the ground. Trump was presented with a German national team jersey with the name “Trump” and number 47 by Merz. Trump lifted up his bar, waved it in the air for a picture, and placed it back down. Following a working lunch, Carney noticed Macron left his watch at the table. If Trump left, give it to me,” he joked.

Trump’s enigmatic Greenland remark

In a more mysterious moment, Trump was caught on a hot mic speaking with European Council President António Costa: “You understand?” Trump said before pausing and adding: “Greenland”. There was no beginning or end to the conversation, and context unclear. Trump’s threats to take over Greenland, a part of the Kingdom of Denmark, which is part of the EU, have angered European politicians.

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