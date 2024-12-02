From No Dinner With Kids To No Netflix, Here’s A List Of Bizarre Things Royal Family Is Banned From Doing At Christmas

The royal family’s Christmas traditions reflect a mix of history, humor, and formality, with an emphasis on shared experiences and decorum. These customs make the holidays at Sandringham a distinctive and memorable occasion for Britain’s most famous family.

According to royal expert Jennie Bond, the British royal family’s Christmas celebrations are steeped in tradition, with specific rules and customs that set them apart from typical holiday festivities.

While King Charles III has introduced some flexibility since the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, certain protocols remain firmly in place. Here’s a look at the traditions and rules observed during a royal Christmas at Sandringham:

1. No Sleep Before the King Retires

Guests at Sandringham must wait for King Charles to retire for the night before heading to bed themselves. Known for his late working hours, the King often stays up, even during Christmas, due to his demanding schedule and natural sleep patterns.

2. Punctuality is Essential

Unlike the relaxed timing often associated with Christmas, arriving late is frowned upon at Sandringham. Guests are expected to arrive precisely at their allotted time—neither early nor late.

3. Dress Code: No Casual Wear

Comfortable loungewear or pyjamas are not permitted. Christmas Eve features a formal black-tie dinner, and Christmas Day requires sophisticated attire for church services and festive meals. The royal family prioritizes decorum over casual comfort during the holidays.

4. No Expensive Gifts

Instead of extravagant presents, the royal family exchanges humorous, inexpensive gifts. For example, Kate Middleton once gifted Prince Harry a “Grow Your Own Girlfriend” kit, while Princess Anne famously gave King Charles a leather toilet seat. These lighthearted exchanges occur on Christmas Eve, in keeping with a German tradition.

5. Mandatory Church Attendance

Christmas morning includes a compulsory service at St. Mary Magdalene Church on the Sandringham estate. This long-standing tradition is a highlight for both the royals and the public, who gather to catch glimpses of the family walking to and from the service.

6. Children Dine Separately

Children at Sandringham have their own table away from the adults during Christmas lunch. Former royal chef Darren McGrady explained that young royals must first master the art of polite conversation before joining the adults at the dining table.

7. No Board Games

Certain board games, such as Monopoly, are banned due to their competitive nature. Instead, the family enjoys charades and a card game called “Racing Demon,” which reportedly gets quite intense.

8. Not Allowed To Get Drunk

Overindulging in alcohol is discouraged, even though fine wines and champagne are served. Members of the royal family are known to drink sparingly, maintaining a sense of decorum throughout the celebrations.

9. No Television or Netflix

Television is generally avoided on Christmas Day. While Queen Elizabeth allowed the family to watch her speech, King Charles reportedly skips this tradition, preferring to emphasize family togetherness. Watching TV or streaming content on Christmas Day is considered impolite.

The royal family’s Christmas traditions reflect a mix of history, humor, and formality, with an emphasis on shared experiences and decorum. These customs make the holidays at Sandringham a distinctive and memorable occasion for Britain’s most famous family.

