From North Atlantic To Palampur: How Merchant Navy Officer Rikshit Chauhan Survived Weeks In Custody After US Seized Russian Oil Tanker

A 26‑year‑old merchant navy officer from Himachal Pradesh has returned home safely after three weeks. He was held on a Russian‑flagged oil tanker that was seized by United States authorities. The officer was identified as Rikshit Chauhan and returned to Palampur in Kangra district on February 1, 2026. All of this ordeal began when the tanker was intercepted in the North Atlantic Ocean.

As per reports, Rikshit had been aboard the oil tanker Marinera, formerly known as Bella 1, which was seized by the US Coast Guard on January 7, 2026 during a long maritime pursuit. The tanker was carrying 28 crew members which included three Indians, when the US forces took control of it.

It was Rikshit’s first assignment at sea after he joined the merchant navy on August 1, 2025. Reports say that he had been sent by his employer to Venezuela as part of his duties and was expecting to return home soon for his wedding, which had been scheduled for February 19, 2026.

Family Relief for Rikshit Chauhan

For nearly 20 days after the seizure, his family in Himachal had no contact with him. They were growing increasingly worried as the days passed. However in late January, Rikshit finally spoke to his parents by phone after 18 days of silence, telling them that he was “fine” and being kept in a hotel in the United Kingdom while formalities were in progress. Since then, it has reportedly been difficult to reach him again.

According to reports, Rikshit thanked the Indian government for its help after his return. He said that “because of the efforts of the government, I have been able to return home safely.” His father, Ranjit Singh Chauhan, said the family felt “immense relief” now that he is back. He thanked the government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister JP Nadda and others who helped in the process.

Rikshit Chauhan Among 3 Indians Taken Custody

Senior BJP spokesperson Trilok Kapoor also said the matter was taken up with the Government of India seriously. Leaders including former Chief Minister and Opposition Leader Jairam Thakur and MP Rajiv Bhardwaj had raised the issue with the Ministry of External Affairs to ensure his safe return.

The Marinera was reportedly linked to Venezuelan oil shipments due to which the US action seized it. Three nationals from India, including Rikshit, were taken into custody along with other crew members from various countries.

