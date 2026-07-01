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Home > World News > From Omaha to Tragedy: How Kansas Floodwaters Took an Indian IT Professional’s Life in US

From Omaha to Tragedy: How Kansas Floodwaters Took an Indian IT Professional’s Life in US

Indian IT professional Venkatesh Doppalapudi died in Kansas flash floods after his car was swept away. Rescue teams, consulate support, and repatriation follow in the US tragedy investigation.

From Omaha to Tragedy: How Kansas Floodwaters Took an Indian IT Professional’s Life in US

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Wed 2026-07-01 21:02 IST

A tragic incident took place in the United States which has taken the life of a 33-year-old Indian IT professional and student. Venkatesh Doppalapudi. He was originally from Andhra Pradesh and was living in Omaha, Nebraska, on an H-1B visa when severe flash floods struck Kansas.
 
Doppalapudi was heading towards Houston when extreme weather conditions disrupted road conditions across the region. The heavy rainfall caused over six inches of rain in several parts of Kansas, which triggered dangerous flooding in the region.
 

Severe Weather and Failed Rescue Efforts

According to emergency officials in Sumner County, who have witnessed the vehicle submerged near a bridge, with Doppalapudi still inside. The rescue teams quickly reached the scene, but fast-moving floodwaters made it impossible for responders to enter safely.
 
A coordinated search operation was launched involving multiple agencies, including drones and the Kansas Highway Patrol Air Unit. Despite these efforts, his body was recovered the following day. Authorities have highlighted how rapidly rising waters during flash floods can turn roads into life-threatening zones within minutes.
 

Indian Consulate Responds and Assists Family

The Consulate General of India in Houston has expressed deep sorrow over the incident and has confirmed that it is working closely with local authorities. Apart from this, officials are assisting with legal formalities and coordinating with law enforcement in Kansas. The mission also extended condolences to the family and friends of the deceased, stating full support during this difficult time.
 

Fundraising for Repatriation and Final Rites

There was a campaign launched called GoFundMe campaign to help transport Doppalapudi’s remains back to India. The funds will support repatriation, funeral arrangements, and related expenses so that this family can perform final rites. The incident also sparked renewed attention on the risks which was faced by international travellers and students in the United States. 
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From Omaha to Tragedy: How Kansas Floodwaters Took an Indian IT Professional’s Life in US
Tags: Consulate General of India HoustonH-1B visahome-hero-pos-5Indian techieOmaha NebraskaVenkatesh Doppalapudi

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From Omaha to Tragedy: How Kansas Floodwaters Took an Indian IT Professional’s Life in US

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From Omaha to Tragedy: How Kansas Floodwaters Took an Indian IT Professional’s Life in US
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