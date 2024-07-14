From PM Modi To Joe Biden, Global Reactions To Assasination Attempt On Donald Trump

Former President Donald Trump was injured in a shooting at his rally in Butler, Pennsylvania after a shooter allegedly aimed to shoot him. However, the Secret Service confirmed that the shooter and at least one audience member are dead, with two other bystanders were critically injured.

Informing that Donald Trump was hit in the upper part of his right ear and was quickly taken off the stage. Several people have condemned the attack including, PM Modi, Google Ceo- Sundar Pichai, Elon Musk, Joe Biden, Tim Cook, etc.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the attack on Trump. He shared on X, “Deeply concerned by the attack on my friend, former President Donald Trump. Strongly condemn the incident…”

Deeply concerned by the attack on my friend, former President Donald Trump. Strongly condemn the incident. Violence has no place in politics and democracies. Wish him speedy recovery. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the deceased, those injured and the American… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 14, 2024

Google CEO Sundar Pichai expressed his shock and condemned the violence, tweeting: “I’m wishing President Trump a speedy recovery. I’m shocked by today’s shooting and loss of life. Political violence is intolerable and we must all come together to strongly oppose it.”

I’m wishing President Trump a speedy recovery. I’m shocked by today’s shooting and loss of life. Political violence is intolerable and we must all come together to strongly oppose it. — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) July 14, 2024



Apple CEO- Tim Cook shared, “I pray for President Trump’s rapid recovery…”

I pray for President Trump’s rapid recovery. My thoughts are with him, the other victims and the Trump family. I strongly condemn this violence. — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) July 14, 2024

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, reacted on Twitter, offering support for Trump and criticizing the Secret Service for the incident. He tweeted, “I fully endorse President Trump and hope for his rapid recovery,” and compared Trump to former President Theodore Roosevelt, saying, “Last time America had a candidate this tough was Theodore Roosevelt.”

I fully endorse President Trump and hope for his rapid recovery pic.twitter.com/ZdxkF63EqF — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 13, 2024

Musk also criticized the Secret Service, tweeting, “Extreme incompetence or it was deliberate. Either way, the SS leadership must resign.” He further demanded actions against the head of the Secret Service, saying, “The head of the Secret Service and the leader of this security detail should resign.”

President Joe Biden’s Response

I have been briefed on the shooting at Donald Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania. I’m grateful to hear that he’s safe and doing well. I’m praying for him and his family and for all those who were at the rally, as we await further information. Jill and I are grateful to the Secret… — President Biden (@POTUS) July 13, 2024

President Joe Biden spoke with Trump after the shooting, condemning the violence and expressing relief that Trump is safe. He tweeted, “I’m grateful to hear that he’s safe and doing well. I’m praying for him and his family and for all those who were at the rally, as we await further information.”

Trump’s Response

Donald Trump posted on his social media platform, Truth Social, thanking the Secret Service and law enforcement. He offered condolences to the family of the person killed at the rally, saying, “It is incredible that such an act can take place in our Country. Nothing is known at this time about the shooter, who is now dead. I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear. I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin. Much bleeding took place, so I realized then what was happening. GOD BLESS AMERICA!”

