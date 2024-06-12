'From Scorching Heat To Cultural Splendor: Navigating Greece's Challenges And Charms'

Greece is set to endure a scorching three-day heat wave, with temperatures soaring to or surpassing 40 degrees Celsius, warned Vassilis Kikilias, the Minister of Climate Crisis and Civil Protection of Greece. The heat wave, expected to commence today, poses an elevated risk of wildfires nationwide.

High Alert: Greece Braces For Intense Three-Day Heat Wave

The heat is to reach its peak on Wednesday and Thursday, as Greece has increased the fire risk level to very high, which is level four out of the overall five. The weather forecaster said that the temperatures could rise as high as 43 degrees Celsius in the coming days before a drop over the weekend is expected.

This is rather worrisome given that Greece is still facing an active struggle against forest fires. Although the Greek winter has been the warmest on record and the temperature in April equally high, they have received reports of forest fires as early as March at altitudes of over 1000 meters.

Greece Bolsters Measures Against Forest Fires Amidst Rising Concerns

Just within this one month, firefighters have continuously fought different daily forest fire incidents.

In attempts to address this increasing threat, Greece recently increased fines for both careless and intentional arsonists as of May 1st. Current penalties include imprisonment for up to 20 years and a substantive fine of €200,000.

The National Observatory of Athens reported that fires in 2023 razed about 175, 000 hectares of forests and crops in Greece following a record two-week long unbearably scorching weather. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change claims that due to rising temperatures as a result of factors such as the burning of fossil fuels, the fire seasons are longer and there is increased destruction of land.

As summer starts drawing near in Greece, the weather is going to get hot and therefore any opportunity for new fires to start must be avoided at all times. People are advised to avoid disturbing and encroaching into the natural and historical areas of the country by assuming proper conduct and understanding of the relevant regions.

