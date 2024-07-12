Turning Trash Into ₹56 Lakh: Meet The Man Who Made A Fortune From Dumpster Diving

One man’s trash is another’s treasure, as proved by Leonardo Urbano, a 30-year-old resident of Sydney who struck it rich in the city’s waste. Last year, Urbano made up to $100,000 AUD (around 56 lakh INR) by sifting through Sydney’s trash heaps for hidden gems and reselling them. Among his finds were wads of cash, coffee makers, gold jewelry, and even a Fendi bag, according to reports.

Every morning after breakfast, Urbano would set out in his car or on his bicycle to search through Sydney’s streets for trash piles, discovering something new and valuable each day. “You could see mountains of stuff — like literally, mountains. And that’s when I find most of the stuff. That’s where the big items will be, like fridges and wardrobes and couches. My friends are shocked at how much good clothing, like perfect clothing, ends up in the trash,” he told CNBC Make It.

$200 From Trash

Urbano claimed to have made about $200 from selling a small Fendi purse he found. He explained that he identifies genuine luxury items by comparing their serial numbers on websites like Entropy and also consults with contacts who are experts in high-end merchandise.

When it comes to the electronics he discovers, Urbano speculates that larger and heavier items are often discarded because they are too cumbersome to manage or transport.

What Has Urbano Found in the Trash?

According to CNBC Make It, Urbano has collected more than 50 televisions, 30 refrigerators, over 20 washing machines, 50 computers and laptops, up to 15 couches, 50 vacuum cleaners, and more. He calls himself “The Trash Lawyer” because he champions the idea that discarded items still have value. Urbano shared with CNBC that he has been dumpster diving for the past four years, using the money he earns to pay his rent and support himself.

Australia produced about 75.8 million tons of waste in the fiscal year 2020-2021, according to the country’s latest biennial national waste report. This figure represents a more than 3% increase compared to the 2018-2019 fiscal year. Approximately 30% of this waste is sent to landfills.

