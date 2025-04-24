From Trump To Prince William And Zelenskyy, These Top Global Leaders Will Attend Pope Francis’ Funeral

Pope Francis made history as the first Latin American and non-European to hold the papal office in more than 1,200 years.

Pope Francis, died on Monday, April 21. He was 88.

Pope Francis, a transformative leader of the Roman Catholic Church, passed away on Monday, April 21, at the age of 88. His death followed ongoing health complications, including a five-week hospital stay.

The Vatican confirmed the news, emphasizing his lifelong dedication to serving the Church, the Gospel, and the most vulnerable in society.

Pope Francis made history as the first Latin American and non-European to hold the papal office in more than 1,200 years. Known for his progressive approach to Church leadership, his impact spanned spiritual, social, and political realms worldwide.

Funeral of Pope Francis Scheduled for April 26 at St. Peter’s Basilica

The Vatican has announced that Pope Francis’ funeral will be held on Saturday, April 26, in an open-air ceremony at St. Peter’s Basilica. His body is currently lying in state for public homage, drawing mourners from across the globe.

World leaders and dignitaries from various political and cultural backgrounds will attend the funeral, reflecting the global influence of Pope Francis.

Donald and Melania Trump Confirm Attendance

Former U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania will be present at the funeral, as confirmed via Trump’s social platform, Truth Social.

Vice President J.D. Vance’s Last Meeting with the Pope

U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance met Pope Francis on Easter Sunday, just a day before his passing. The visit took place amid strained relations between the Trump administration and the Vatican.

Prince William to Represent King Charles III

Prince William will attend on behalf of King Charles III, continuing the tradition of royal representation at papal funerals.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer to Attend

Prime Minister Starmer confirmed his presence at the ceremony and praised the late Pope’s humble yet courageous leadership during difficult times.

Ukrainian President Zelensky to Join the Service

Volodymyr Zelensky will attend to honor Pope Francis’ consistent advocacy for peace in Ukraine, as acknowledged in his tribute.

Irish and European Dignitaries to Be Present

Ireland’s President Michael D. Higgins and Taoiseach Micheál Martin will be in attendance. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is also expected, potentially setting the stage for high-level political discussions.

Argentine President Javier Milei Pays Respects

Despite past disagreements, Argentine President Javier Milei will attend the funeral, calling his interactions with the Pope an “honor.” Argentina has declared seven days of mourning.

Italian and Spanish Leaders Lead Regional Tributes

Italian PM Giorgia Meloni canceled her international visits to attend. Spain will be represented by King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia, while President Sanchez is not expected.

Global Catholic Nations Join in Mourning

Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will be present, representing the largest Catholic population in Asia. Brazil’s President Lula da Silva, a close friend of the Pope, will also attend the service.

United Nations and European Countries Represented

UN Secretary-General António Guterres, Polish President Andrzej Duda, and French President Emmanuel Macron are among the confirmed attendees. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and President Steinmeier will also be present.

Central and Eastern European Leaders Confirm Attendance

Slovakian President Peter Pellegrini, Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda, and Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs will attend the funeral, each honoring Pope Francis’ enduring legacy.

As tributes pour in and preparations for the funeral conclude, the world gathers in unity to honor a spiritual leader who championed compassion, inclusivity, and humility. Pope Francis leaves behind a profound legacy that transcended borders and reshaped modern Catholicism.