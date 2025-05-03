From Zia’s Islamisation To Asim Munir’s Provocations: How Pakistan’s Army Chiefs Differ, Yet Stay Fixated On Kashmir

Pakistan’s army chiefs have long dominated the country’s strategic direction — both domestically and in its stance toward India. From Zia-ul-Haq’s Islamisation to Asim Munir’s inflammatory rhetoric, the generals have ensured that Kashmir remains central to Pakistan’s military doctrine.

Asim Munir: A Hardline Approach By The Incumbent Chief

On April 22, 2025, Pakistan’s military was once again under scrutiny after terrorists killed 26 civilians near Pahalgam, in Kashmir. The attack has drawn direct links to the Pakistan Army and its proxies, especially following the provocative remarks made by General Asim Munir, the Chief of Pakistan’s Army.

A week prior to the attack, Munir, who is widely considered the most powerful man in Pakistan, made a statement on Kashmir that alarmed New Delhi. On April 15, while addressing a gathering in Islamabad, Munir called Kashmir Pakistan’s “jugular vein,” echoing the words of the country’s founder, Muhammad Ali Jinnah. He further declared that Pakistan would “not leave its Kashmiri brothers,” a remark that Indian officials interpreted as incitement for the terrorist attack.

Munir’s early education was at the Markazi Madrasah Dar-ul-Tajweed in Rawalpindi, followed by training at the Officers Training School in Mangla, rather than the more prestigious Pakistan Military Academy in Abbottabad. His career trajectory was shaped during the rule of General Zia-ul-Haq, who laid the groundwork for the Pakistan Army’s embrace of overt religiosity. Munir’s rise through the ranks was not without controversy. He faced being sidelined in 2019 after a clash with Prime Minister Imran Khan, when he sought to investigate corruption allegations involving Khan’s wife, Bushra Bibi. Despite this, Munir’s relationship with then Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa ultimately led to his appointment as the Chief of Army Staff in November 2022.

Before being appointed as the army chief, Munir served as the Director General of Military Intelligence (DGMI) and, most notably, as the head of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) during the Pulwama attack in February 2019, where 40 Indian security personnel lost their lives. His tenure as ISI chief was short-lived, lasting only eight months, but it set the stage for his eventual rise to Army chief.

General Pervez Musharraf: Shaping The Pakistan Military Doctrine

General Pervez Musharraf, who ruled Pakistan as a military dictator from 1999 to 2008, played a significant role in shaping Pakistan’s military doctrine and its relations with India. Musharraf, who seized power in a coup against Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, had a tumultuous relationship with India, particularly after the Kargil War of 1999.

Under Musharraf’s leadership, relations with India saw a brief thaw, especially in the early 2000s. He pushed for peace talks with India, notably during the 2004 SAARC Summit in Islamabad, where he and Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee issued a joint statement that paved the way for the Composite Dialogue Process. The process aimed to address eight major issues, including Kashmir and terrorism. Despite his efforts, these peace talks ultimately collapsed.

Musharraf’s moderate image and Western appeal, particularly after the 9/11 attacks, earned him international recognition. His calls for “enlightened moderation” in Islam were welcomed by the West. However, his military’s involvement in Kashmir, and his attempts to normalize ties with India, set him on a collision course with his domestic critics, including hardline Islamist factions in Pakistan.

General Qamar Javed Bajwa: Balancing Domestic Politics and Foreign Policy

General Qamar Javed Bajwa, who served as the Pakistan Army chief from 2016 to 2022, navigated a politically charged and turbulent landscape, especially in the context of Pakistan’s relations with India. Bajwa was appointed after the surprise exit of his predecessor, General Raheel Sharif, who had made headlines for his hardline stance on security operations in Pakistan’s tribal areas.

Bajwa’s tenure witnessed significant internal political shifts, notably the rise of Imran Khan, whose Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party won the 2018 general elections. Relations between Bajwa and Khan soured over time, with Khan accusing the military of supporting his ouster in 2022. Bajwa’s military and political calculations became increasingly intertwined, especially as the opposition parties led by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) sought to unseat Khan.

Bajwa’s approach towards India was cautiously optimistic. He sought to stabilize the volatile situation along the Line of Control (LoC) and even hinted at improving ties with India. However, these efforts were undermined by the worsening political situation in Pakistan, with Bajwa facing mounting pressure from both the civilian government and opposition forces. However, it was under his tenure that Pakistan-backed terrorists attacked a convoy of parliamentary forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama, in which 40 Indian troopers were killed.

The Legacy of General Zia-ul-Haq: The Architect of Military Islamism

The legacy of General Zia-ul-Haq, who ruled Pakistan from 1977 until his death in 1988, continues to influence the country’s military and its approach to India. Zia, who seized power in a coup against Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, is remembered for his role in promoting Islamization within the military and the broader Pakistani society. His tenure coincided with the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan, during which Pakistan became a key ally of the United States, receiving aid to fund the Afghan mujahideen’s resistance against Soviet forces.

Zia’s policies significantly shaped the Pakistan Army’s ideology, which continues to focus on Kashmir as a vital issue for Pakistan’s military. His tenure also saw the development of Pakistan’s nuclear weapons program, a crucial factor in its ongoing rivalry with India. Zia’s Islamization policies have had long-lasting effects, embedding a deep religiosity within the military that has persisted through successive army chiefs, including Munir.

Munir’s recent remarks, echoing Zia’s rhetoric, show how deeply embedded the Kashmir issue is within Pakistan’s military establishment, continuing to drive both internal and external politics.

