Fuel Tanker In Nigeria Hits Truck, Explosion Kills 48 Alive

A devastating explosion occurred in Nigeria’s north-central Niger state when a fuel tanker collided with another truck, killing at least 48 people. The tanker was also transporting cattle, and at least 50 were burned alive in the incident, according to Abdullahi Baba-Arab, director-general of the Niger State Emergency Management Agency. The explosion took place in […]

A devastating explosion occurred in Nigeria’s north-central Niger state when a fuel tanker collided with another truck, killing at least 48 people. The tanker was also transporting cattle, and at least 50 were burned alive in the incident, according to Abdullahi Baba-Arab, director-general of the Niger State Emergency Management Agency. The explosion took place in the Agaie area, leaving a significant number of casualties and property damage.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the collision, while emergency teams are working to manage the aftermath. The incident highlights ongoing road safety challenges in the region, where such tragic accidents are not uncommon.

