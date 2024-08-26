Fukushima Water Dumping: Japan’s Reputation Hit By Leaks And Lack Of Transparency

One year has passed since Japan began releasing nuclear-contaminated wastewater from the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant into the ocean, despite widespread opposition. To date, approximately 60,000 tons of water have been discharged as part of Japan’s 30-year plan to release about one million tons of contaminated water into the sea.

The continuous discharge, frequent leaks, and lack of transparency over the past year have significantly damaged the reputations of Tokyo Electric Power Company (TEPCO) and the Japanese government. This has led to a substantial loss of public trust and widespread backlash, observers have noted.

TEPCO has discharged 60,000 tons of treated water from the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant, as reported by Asahi Shimbun. On the eve of the first anniversary, the National Federation of Fisheries Cooperative Associations of Japan reiterated its strong opposition to the water release.

The group warned that any major accident or issue in the future could lead to a loss of trust and understanding with fishermen and the public, urging the Japanese government and TEPCO to consider these consequences, local media reported.

The disposal of contaminated water has led several countries, including China and Russia, to halt seafood imports from Japan. In response to Japan’s appeals to lift these bans, Hong Kong’s Environment and Ecology Bureau stated on Facebook that, due to the unprecedented scale and duration of the discharge and its potentially catastrophic consequences for marine ecology and food safety, Hong Kong has implemented preventive measures, including restricting imports of seafood and related products from Japan’s highest-risk areas.

In the past year, several incidents related to the Fukushima plant have been reported, including seven cases where employees were hospitalized due to accidents, and instances of environmental pollution. The latest incident occurred two weeks ago, averaging one incident every two months. Given Japan’s management and monitoring challenges over the Fukushima plant and the potential serious consequences, Hong Kong‘s preventive measures are deemed necessary and scientifically justified, the bureau stated. They also indicated that additional measures may be needed if the situation worsens to further enhance food safety protection.

In South Korea, opponents of the ocean discharge held a press conference outside the National Assembly on Thursday, marking the first anniversary of Japan’s release of contaminated water, as reported by South Korean media. In Japan, NHK aired a special documentary during prime time on Saturday aimed at restoring the reputation of Japanese seafood. Despite this, opposition continues to grow across the country, with protests taking place in multiple cities and prefectures, including Tokyo and Fukushima, calling for an end to the dumping.

