Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Thursday, March 6, 2025
Live Tv
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • World»
  • ‘Fully Committed To Ensure Safety’: UK Reacts To Security Breach During EAM Dr S Jaishankar’s Visit To The Country

‘Fully Committed To Ensure Safety’: UK Reacts To Security Breach During EAM Dr S Jaishankar’s Visit To The Country

The incident occurred when pro-Khalistan demonstrators gathered outside Chatham House in London, where Jaishankar was attending a discussion on Wednesday.

‘Fully Committed To Ensure Safety’: UK Reacts To Security Breach During EAM Dr S Jaishankar’s Visit To The Country


The Indian government has sharply condemned a security breach during External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar’s visit to the United Kingdom, describing the actions of a “small group of separatists and extremists” as unacceptable. The incident occurred when pro-Khalistan demonstrators gathered outside Chatham House in London, where Jaishankar was attending a discussion on Wednesday. The protesters, waving flags and using loudspeakers, chanted slogans while the minister was engaged in talks inside the venue.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

MEA Releases Statement

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issued a statement expressing strong disapproval of the protest. “We have seen footage of the security breach during the visit of EAM to the UK. We condemn the provocative actions of these separatists and extremists. Such groups misuse the democratic freedoms they claim to uphold. We expect the host government to honor their diplomatic responsibilities in situations like this,” the MEA said.

Despite the disruption, Minister Jaishankar carried on with his diplomatic engagements, meeting with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Foreign Secretary David Lammy, and other senior officials. In a previous meeting with UK Home Secretary Yvette Cooper, Jaishankar discussed critical issues such as talent mobility, people-to-people exchanges, and collaborative efforts to combat trafficking and extremism.

UK Government Calls It ‘Completely Unacceptable’

The UK government responded to the incident, calling it “completely unacceptable.” A spokesperson for the Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office (FCDO) condemned the actions of the protesters. “While the UK upholds the right to peaceful protest, any attempt to intimidate, threaten, or disrupt public events is completely unacceptable. The Metropolitan Police responded swiftly to the situation, and we remain fully committed to ensuring the safety of all diplomatic visitors in accordance with our international obligations,” the spokesperson said.

Also Read: Drone Based Food Deliveries In Dublin, Just Eat Takeaway.Com Brings A Change

Filed under

S Jaishankar Security Breach uk

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Robert Pattinson Reveals He Slept with Knives After Watching Horror Movies, Here’s Why

Robert Pattinson Reveals He Slept with Knives After Watching Horror Movies, Here’s Why

Want To Become An Influencer? These Top Indian Schools Offer Courses On How To Go Viral

Want To Become An Influencer? These Top Indian Schools Offer Courses On How To Go...

Total Lunar Eclipse 2025: Will The Stunning Blood Moon Ve Visible In India?

Total Lunar Eclipse 2025: Will The Stunning Blood Moon Ve Visible In India?

RC17: Will Samantha Ruth Prabhu Star Alongside Ram Charan Teja in Sukumar’s Next?

RC17: Will Samantha Ruth Prabhu Star Alongside Ram Charan Teja in Sukumar’s Next?

H-1B Visa: US EEOC Warns Companies To Hire Americans; How Will It Impact Indians?

H-1B Visa: US EEOC Warns Companies To Hire Americans; How Will It Impact Indians?

Entertainment

Robert Pattinson Reveals He Slept with Knives After Watching Horror Movies, Here’s Why

Robert Pattinson Reveals He Slept with Knives After Watching Horror Movies, Here’s Why

RC17: Will Samantha Ruth Prabhu Star Alongside Ram Charan Teja in Sukumar’s Next?

RC17: Will Samantha Ruth Prabhu Star Alongside Ram Charan Teja in Sukumar’s Next?

‘Udit Narayan Kissed; That’s Alright’: Who Is Kunickaa Sadanand? Veteran Actress Defends Udit Narayan’s Kiss On The Lips With Fan

‘Udit Narayan Kissed; That’s Alright’: Who Is Kunickaa Sadanand? Veteran Actress Defends Udit Narayan’s Kiss

Is Salman Khan And Kabir Khan Reunion On The Cards? Director Opens Up About ‘Babbar Sher’

Is Salman Khan And Kabir Khan Reunion On The Cards? Director Opens Up About ‘Babbar

Nayanthara Starrer ‘Maha Shakthi’ To Redefine Indian Cinema, Says Director Sundar C

Nayanthara Starrer ‘Maha Shakthi’ To Redefine Indian Cinema, Says Director Sundar C

Lifestyle

Not Paris, This Place Is The Best Budget Friendly Romantic International Destination For You

Not Paris, This Place Is The Best Budget Friendly Romantic International Destination For You

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR