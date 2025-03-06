‘Fully Committed To Ensure Safety’: UK Reacts To Security Breach During EAM Dr S Jaishankar’s Visit To The Country

The incident occurred when pro-Khalistan demonstrators gathered outside Chatham House in London, where Jaishankar was attending a discussion on Wednesday.

The Indian government has sharply condemned a security breach during External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar’s visit to the United Kingdom, describing the actions of a “small group of separatists and extremists” as unacceptable. The incident occurred when pro-Khalistan demonstrators gathered outside Chatham House in London, where Jaishankar was attending a discussion on Wednesday. The protesters, waving flags and using loudspeakers, chanted slogans while the minister was engaged in talks inside the venue.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

MEA Releases Statement

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issued a statement expressing strong disapproval of the protest. “We have seen footage of the security breach during the visit of EAM to the UK. We condemn the provocative actions of these separatists and extremists. Such groups misuse the democratic freedoms they claim to uphold. We expect the host government to honor their diplomatic responsibilities in situations like this,” the MEA said.

Breaking: UK reacts to security breach during EAM Dr S Jaishankar’s visit to the country; Calls the incident ‘completely unacceptable’: pic.twitter.com/R6iXdSKbJc Advertisement · Scroll to continue — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) March 6, 2025

Despite the disruption, Minister Jaishankar carried on with his diplomatic engagements, meeting with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Foreign Secretary David Lammy, and other senior officials. In a previous meeting with UK Home Secretary Yvette Cooper, Jaishankar discussed critical issues such as talent mobility, people-to-people exchanges, and collaborative efforts to combat trafficking and extremism.

UK Government Calls It ‘Completely Unacceptable’

The UK government responded to the incident, calling it “completely unacceptable.” A spokesperson for the Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office (FCDO) condemned the actions of the protesters. “While the UK upholds the right to peaceful protest, any attempt to intimidate, threaten, or disrupt public events is completely unacceptable. The Metropolitan Police responded swiftly to the situation, and we remain fully committed to ensuring the safety of all diplomatic visitors in accordance with our international obligations,” the spokesperson said.

Also Read: Drone Based Food Deliveries In Dublin, Just Eat Takeaway.Com Brings A Change