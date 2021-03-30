The White House on Friday said a total of 40 world leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin, were invited to the summit to be hosted by U.S. President Joe Biden.

Prime Minister Imran Khan was not invited to a U.S.-hosted virtual summit on climate change. The White House on Friday said a total of 40 world leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin, were invited to the summit to be hosted by U.S. President Joe Biden.

Pakistan Muslims League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah was quoted by Samaa TV channel as said that this displayed the failure of the government. Many Pakistanis took to various social media platforms to express surprise at the exclusion of Pakistan from the summit, particularly when the country is among the nations most affected by climate change.

The Pakistan Government has come under massive criticism from activists. However, Pakistan is one of the lowest emitters in the world and its commitment to addressing the simmering issue of climate change is well appreciated around the globe, the government has said.

