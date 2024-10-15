Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, October 15, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

“Fundamental error”: Trudeau Accuses India of Backing Criminal Activity in Canada Amid Diplomatic Row

Canadian PM Trudeau intensified the diplomatic dispute between Canada and India, accusing Indian government of supporting criminal activities

HTML tutorial
Advertisement
“Fundamental error”: Trudeau Accuses India of Backing Criminal Activity in Canada Amid Diplomatic Row

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has intensified the diplomatic dispute between Canada and India, accusing the Indian government of supporting criminal activities on Canadian soil. Speaking at a press conference in Ottawa, Trudeau expressed concern over the growing tensions between the two nations and highlighted the significance of an upcoming meeting between their national security advisors, scheduled for this weekend in Singapore.

“When I spoke to PM Modi at the end of last week, I highlighted how incredibly important this meeting between our national security advisors in Singapore this weekend was going to be. He was aware of that meeting, and I pressed upon him that it needs to be taken very, very seriously,” Trudeau said.

The Canadian Prime Minister was joined by Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc and Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly during the press conference, underscoring the gravity of the situation.

Allegations of Criminal Activity and Diplomatic Fallout

Trudeau did not mince words when discussing the broader implications for Canada-India relations, alleging that the Indian government had made a “fundamental error” by supporting criminal actions targeting Canadians.

“The Indian government made a fundamental error in thinking that they could engage in supporting criminal activities against Canadians, here on Canadian soil, be it murder or extortion. This is absolutely unacceptable,” Trudeau asserted.

Despite these strong accusations, Trudeau emphasized Canada’s commitment to maintaining a cooperative relationship with India, despite the current diplomatic rift. He pointed to the longstanding ties between the two nations, including historical, business, and cultural links, while emphasizing the importance of cooperation between democracies in an increasingly unstable global environment.

“This is not a choice that Canada made to create a chill in Canada-India relations. India is an important democracy, a country with which we have deep historical people-to-people and business ties, especially in a time where instability around geopolitics means democracies have to stick together,” Trudeau explained.

Nijjar’s Killing and the Spark of Tensions

The diplomatic tensions between the two countries began last year when Trudeau addressed the Canadian Parliament, claiming that Canada’s intelligence agencies had “credible allegations” of Indian involvement in the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Nijjar, a Khalistani activist designated a terrorist by India’s National Investigation Agency in 2020, was shot dead outside a gurdwara in Surrey, British Columbia, in June 2023.

Trudeau elaborated on the issue during the press conference, explaining how the Canadian government approached India after discovering the intelligence linking them to Nijjar’s killing. He noted that the government’s first response was to seek cooperation from India, hoping to resolve the matter amicably.

“When we started to understand through intelligence agencies that India was possibly, if not probably, behind Nijjar’s killing, the killing of a Canadian on Canadian soil last summer, our first choice was to approach the government of India and say, ‘We know this has happened. Work with us to fix this,'” Trudeau said.

He added, “We don’t want to be having this fight, but obviously the killing of a Canadian on Canadian soil is not something that we can ignore as a country.”

Efforts for Cooperation Rebuffed by India

Trudeau further claimed that Canada had been transparent with India throughout the investigation, keeping Indian officials informed of all findings and attempting to collaborate to ensure accountability and prevent further criminal activities. He emphasized that the Canadian government had sought to handle the situation diplomatically by allowing intelligence agencies and law enforcement to conduct thorough investigations.

“We have simply said we’re going to allow our agencies to do the work, particularly to move from intelligence collection to police investigations that result in arrests, trials, and consequences within a rigorous, robust, and independent judicial system,” Trudeau explained.

However, Trudeau expressed disappointment that these efforts were repeatedly rebuffed by the Indian government. He claimed that instead of cooperating, Indian officials had denied the allegations, attacked Trudeau personally, and questioned the integrity of Canada’s government, police, and intelligence agencies.

“The response of the Indian government has been to deny, to obfuscate, to attack me personally and the integrity of the government of Canada and its officials and its police agencies,” he said.

Diplomatic Expulsions Deepen the Crisis

The diplomatic fallout worsened on Monday when India expelled six Canadian diplomats after summoning Canada’s Chargé d’Affaires Stewart Wheeler. The Indian government conveyed that the targeting of their diplomats and officials in Canada was “completely unacceptable” and labeled Trudeau’s accusations as baseless.

This action followed Canada’s earlier expulsion of six Indian diplomats, with Reuters reporting that Canadian authorities had gathered evidence implicating these diplomats in a “campaign of violence” orchestrated by the Indian government.

India strongly rejected these claims, dismissing them as “preposterous” and part of a political agenda pushed by the Trudeau government. In a hard-hitting statement, India accused Trudeau of fostering hostility toward India by providing space for extremists and terrorists in Canada. The Indian government has long claimed that Canada allows anti-India elements, particularly Khalistani separatists, to operate freely within its borders.

Trudeau’s Calls for Accountability and Continued Dialogue

Despite the growing tensions, Trudeau reiterated that Canada’s top priority remains the safety of its citizens. He expressed frustration at India’s refusal to work collaboratively with Canadian law enforcement but reaffirmed his commitment to holding those responsible accountable through legal and diplomatic means.

“The Indian government rejected those advances and rejected our attempts to find some way through this. That brought us to this point of having to disrupt the chain of operations that go from Indian diplomats here in Canada to criminal organizations to direct violent impacts on Canadians right across this country,” Trudeau stated.

ALSO READ: President Biden Vows Continued Support For Florida’s Hurricane Recovery

Filed under

Canadian Prime Minister Hardeep Singh Nijjar Indian government Justin Trudeau PM Modi
HTML tutorial
Advertisement

Also Read

US Expert Compares India-Canada Tensions To Indo-Pak Relations Amid Diplomatic Rift

US Expert Compares India-Canada Tensions To Indo-Pak Relations Amid Diplomatic Rift

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Thanks Piyush Goyal For Banning Pocket Lighter Imports

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Thanks Piyush Goyal For Banning Pocket Lighter Imports

Canadian Journalist Warns Of Extremism’s “Consequences” Amid India Row

Canadian Journalist Warns Of Extremism’s “Consequences” Amid India Row

New Cervical Cancer Treatment Reduces Death Risk by 40% – Breakthrough Study

New Cervical Cancer Treatment Reduces Death Risk by 40% – Breakthrough Study

Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: OPDs Shut, Surgeries Delayed Amid Strike

Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: OPDs Shut, Surgeries Delayed Amid Strike

Entertainment

Celebrating ‘Shakti’: Raveena Tandon’s Powerful Message For Empowerment | We Women Want Festival And Awards 2024

Celebrating ‘Shakti’: Raveena Tandon’s Powerful Message For Empowerment | We Women Want Festival And Awards

Taapsee Pannu Opens Up On Being Dubbed Alternative Box-Office Queen And What She Learnt From SRK | We Women Want Festival & Awards 2024

Taapsee Pannu Opens Up On Being Dubbed Alternative Box-Office Queen And What She Learnt From

Atul Parchure, Beloved Actor, Passes Away At 57 After Battling Cancer

Atul Parchure, Beloved Actor, Passes Away At 57 After Battling Cancer

“Women Are Getting More Independent, And That’s What Matters”: Esha Gupta At NewsX ‘We Women Want Festival & Awards 2024’

“Women Are Getting More Independent, And That’s What Matters”: Esha Gupta At NewsX ‘We Women

Krishna Shroff On Championing MMA Along With Her Fitness Career | We Women Want Festival And Awards

Krishna Shroff On Championing MMA Along With Her Fitness Career | We Women Want Festival

Advertisement

Lifestyle

How Weather Affects Mood And Morality, A Psychological Perspective

How Weather Affects Mood And Morality, A Psychological Perspective

How Are Modern Lifestyles Causing Spine Issues? Find Key Insights & Tips

How Are Modern Lifestyles Causing Spine Issues? Find Key Insights & Tips

Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI Day 5: Shraddha Kapoor Stuns In Pastel Pink Lehenga

Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI Day 5: Shraddha Kapoor Stuns In Pastel Pink Lehenga

How To Maintain Vacation Vibes After Returning Home

How To Maintain Vacation Vibes After Returning Home

Dussehra 2024: Significance Of Vijayadashami

Dussehra 2024: Significance Of Vijayadashami

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox