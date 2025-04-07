Home
Tuesday, April 8, 2025
Funding Cuts Prompt US Bishops To Halt Partnerships With Federal Government

The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) announced on Monday that it is ending its decades-long collaboration with the federal government to aid refugees and vulnerable children.

The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) announced on Monday that it is ending its decades-long collaboration with the federal government to aid refugees and vulnerable children. The decision, which the bishops described as “heartbreaking,” follows a sudden halt in funding by the Trump administration.

Partnership Ends After Half a Century

According to the bishops, the loss of government support means Catholic organizations can no longer sustain their services at previous levels.

“As a national effort, we simply cannot sustain the work on our own at current levels or in current form,” said Archbishop Timothy Broglio, president of the USCCB. “We will work to identify alternative means of support for the people the federal government has already admitted to these programs. We ask your prayers for the many staff and refugees impacted.”

The USCCB confirmed that it won’t renew any existing agreements with the federal government. However, it did not specify how much longer current contracts will remain in effect.

In February, the bishops filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration over the abrupt funding cut. They argued that the government owes them millions of dollars already allocated by Congress for refugee resettlement under their agreement.

A federal judge dismissed the case, stating that disputes over contracts must be addressed in the Court of Federal Claims. The bishops are currently appealing that ruling.

A Broader Retreat From Refugee Aid

Beyond the legal battle, the administration also ended all new refugee admissions. The USCCB had been one of ten national organizations — most of them faith-based — that worked with the federal government to help resettle refugees legally admitted into the U.S.

While Broglio’s statement didn’t provide details on the children’s services affected, the bishops have long been involved in aiding displaced populations. They had partnered with the government for decades, using federal grants to support operations, though these funds never fully covered the costs.

“The Trump administration’s decision to reduce these programs drastically forces us to reconsider the best way to serve the needs of our brothers and sisters seeking safe harbor from violence and persecution,” said Broglio, who also leads the Archdiocese for the Military Services, USA.

The announcement did not clarify whether any staff layoffs would result from the funding loss. However, Broglio specifically asked for prayers for the workers and refugees who will be affected.

Earlier this year, Vice President JD Vance — a Catholic convert — criticized the bishops, accusing them of resettling undocumented immigrants to access government funds. His remarks appeared to mischaracterize the refugee resettlement program, which assists legally admitted individuals.

The bishops pushed back, emphasizing that they receive less in federal funds than what their programs actually cost — often relying on private donations to make up the difference.

Vance later cited Catholic doctrine to justify his position on restricting immigration. His interpretation drew not only rebuttals from U.S. bishops but also an indirect critique from Pope Francis, who reminded Catholics that true Christian charity extends to all people in need, not just those closest to home.

ALSO READ: Fake News Sparks Market Volatility: White House Rejects Tariff Pause Claims

 

