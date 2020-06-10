Around two weeks after his death in police custody sparked worldwide campaign against racism, the funeral of George Floyd, was held on Tuesday (local time). A horse-drawn carriage brought George Floyd’s body to a Houston area cemetery where he was laid to rest in a private ceremony, reported Sputnik. According to the report, when a long cavalcade of cars and buses led by a horse carriage with a casket approached the cemetery, people started chanting “George Floyd,” “I can’t breathe,” “Keep your knee off my neck.”
The death of George Floyd on May 25 has sparked a worldwide movement against police brutality, racism and social injustice, as a video showing a white police officer, Derek Chauvin, kneeling on Floyd’s neck after the latter had been arrested, was widely circulated online on the next day.
Hundreds of people came to say a final goodbye to Floyd at the Fountain of Praise Church, reported Xinhua.
Former Vice-President Joe Biden sent his condolences through video. “You’re so brave… No child should have to ask questions that too many black children have had to ask for generations: Why? Why’s daddy gone?” Biden was quoted as saying to Gianna, Floyd’s six-year-old daughter.
As per the report, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner announced at the funeral that he will sign an executive order banning the city police from using chokeholds and strangleholds.