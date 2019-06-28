The two day G20 Summit has started in Osaka, Japan on Friday where global leaders have come to discuss key issues like climate change, terrorism, and trade

G20 Summit: The two-day G20 Summit started in Osaka, Japan, on Friday with leaders from 19 countries and the European Union deliberating on key issues like trade, terrorism, and climate change. Prime Minister Naren Modi, US president Donald Trump, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, and BRICS leaders are attending the event. Key issues including terrorism, rising oil prices, regional cooperation along with ways to tackle these issues top the agenda.

Global leaders at the G20 Summit 2019 in Osaka, Japan, will also discuss on climate change, trade disputes, global economic risks, job growth, and investment, innovation and artificial intelligence, and women in the workplace. The heightening US-Iran tensions will also be discussed at the summit where a threat of war is looming which could engulf the Persian Gulf and the middle east into an escalating conflict.

G20 Summit, LIVE UPDATES

6:40 am: During his bilateral meeting with US President Donald Trump, Prime Minister Modi said that he would like to have talks on 4 key issues – Iran, bilateral issues, security development, and 5G.

8: 00 am: Modi talks on terrorism at the informal BRICS summit, he said, terrorism is the biggest threat to humanity. It not only takes the life of innocents but it also affects communal harmony and economic development, so nations have to stop all mediums of terrorism and racism.

8:30 am: Prime Minister Modi holds a bilateral meeting with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman on the sidelines of G20 summit.

9:05 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held bilateral meetings with South Korean President Moon Jae-in on the first day of the summit.

