The third meeting of the G20 Trade and Investment Working Group (TIWG) is set to begin on Sunday, with the two-day event being held via video conference amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The TIWG was established under the Chinese G20 presidency in 2016 and has been carried on since.

Earlier this month, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud held a phone conversation about preparations for the G20 summit, the implementation of the OPEC+ oil production cuts deal, and the joint production of the Russian vaccine against COVID-19. The conversation was held at Riyadh’s initiative.A special focus was made on the prospects of joint production of the vaccine for [coronavirus] infection prevention, developed in Russia. Putin and Al Saud confirmed commitment to expand cooperation on trade, the economy and investment.

The G20 is continuing to hold most events remotely as the coronavirus disease pandemic continues. The Saudi Arabian presidency will culminate in mid-November with the Leaders’ Summit, which according to the group’s agenda, is still on course to be held in Riyadh.

Similarly, a virtual meeting of G20 Education Ministers was held previously to discuss and share experiences of member countries in the three identified areas of education continuity in times of crises, early childhood education and internationalization in education. The meeting was the culmination of ongoing discussions on these themes, conducted virtually due to the Covid 19 pandemic. (ANI/Sputnik)

