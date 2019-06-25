The leaders of the top 20 economic nations meet once in a year to identify the economic agendas of the world for the next one year and the ways needed to address those issues of the world economy.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to hold 10 bilateral meetings with the heads of the countries including the United States, China, Russia, Turkey, Japan, and Indonesia along with the member countries of BRICS on the sidelines of the G-20 Summit in Osaka, Japan on June 28 and 29, reports said. The prime minister will leave for Osaka on June 26 to attend the Summit of top 20 global superpowers of the world.

India will take part in another trilateral Summit with Russia and China, which was named ‘RIC’ by the PM last year. The trilateral bloc holds a special message from India that New Delhi is reluctant to pick any side in the trade war and resumed rivalry between Russia and the United States.

US President Donald Trump will meet PM Narendra Modi on June 28 where they are likely to discuss bilateral issues such as import of Iran oil, purchase of S-400 anti-aircraft missile system from Russia, Huawei licensing for the 5G spectrum, etc. The Trump administration had removed India from the lists of countries with the Generalised System of Preference (GPS). India downplayed the move saying it won’t affect India’s exports to the united states.

PM Modi’s meeting with Xi Jinping will be closely watched by the United States and Pakistan. Indian administrators persuaded Beijing to lift the technical hold from sanctioning Masood Azhar as a global terrorist and that didn’t go down too well for Islamabad. India is planning another Informal Summit between Narendra Modi and Xi Jinping later this year following the successful summits between these leaders.

PM Narendra Modi will also meet French President Emanuel Macron, whom he considered a great friend and it was France and UK who started the process for listing of Masood Azhar in the United Nation Security Council (UNSC). France has been a constant support for India, more so from the time when Emanuel Macron took over the reins from Francois Hollande.

PM Modi meeting with Shinjo Abe will be different from the summit held last year when he took part in the trilateral summit between Japan, US, and India, called as JAI by the Indian prime minister. Japan has invested hefty amounts in India for the infrastructure projects including the Bullet Train, Narendra Modi’s ambitious pet project.

India and Turkey share common cause as the US has removed them from the list of countries in GPS and has warned Sanctions under Curbing American Adversaries through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) against the purchase of s-4000 missile system from Russia.

PM Modi will hold the second plurilateral meeting with the leaders of Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa (BRICS) in the G-20 summit of 2019.

The group of 20 most economically rich countries has lost the principal objective of Economic stability of the world for which it was formed post the Financial Crisis of 2008 has diverted to the issues of Terrorism and Environment. Economic growth slowing down across the world and another financial crisis looming on the world economy, It’s high time for G-20 to start working cohesively to deal with the situation in hand in world economics.

