G7 Foreign Ministers Meet: U.S. Allies Clash With Trump Over Ukraine, Tariffs, And Trade Wars

As G7 foreign ministers gather in Canada, tensions with Washington loom large, driven by disputes over Ukraine and Trump's aggressive trade policies. With allies struggling to find common ground, the meeting underscores a shifting global order under U.S. leadership.

Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven (G7) leading democracies convened in Canada on Thursday as tensions continue to escalate between U.S. allies and President Donald Trump over his shifting stance on Ukraine and recent tariff impositions.

The meeting, held in the scenic tourist town of La Malbaie in Quebec, brings together ministers from Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the United States, along with the European Union, for two days of discussions. Traditionally, these gatherings have resulted in broad consensus on key global issues, but this year, achieving a unified stance has proven more difficult.

Ukraine Crisis Dominates Agenda

One of the primary concerns for Washington’s allies is obtaining clarity on U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s discussions with Ukrainian officials in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, earlier this week. Ukraine has indicated its willingness to support a 30-day ceasefire agreement, but Washington’s position remains a point of contention.

In the lead-up to Canada’s first G7 presidency meeting, reaching an agreement on a final joint statement has been challenging. The U.S. has resisted certain language concerning Ukraine and opposed a separate declaration aimed at addressing Russia’s so-called shadow fleet—an illicit shipping network that evades sanctions—while advocating for stronger language regarding China.

Rubio emphasized Washington’s stance on Monday, warning that any statement should not hinder efforts to facilitate negotiations between Ukraine and Russia. “A good G7 statement will recognize that the United States has moved the process to end the war forward,” Rubio told reporters on Wednesday.

Trade Disputes Take Center Stage G7 Meet

Diplomats within the G7 acknowledged that the outcome of the Jeddah discussions could potentially ease negotiations surrounding Ukraine.

Since Trump’s return to office on January 20, U.S. policy toward Ukraine has shifted significantly. Washington has been pressing for a swift resolution to the conflict while urging European partners to assume a greater share of the burden. However, the U.S. has stopped short of explicitly endorsing European involvement in future negotiations, while simultaneously seeking to strengthen ties with Moscow.

Further complicating relations, Washington’s decision to impose 25% tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports has sparked swift retaliatory measures from both Canada and the European Union. This move has exacerbated existing trade tensions and cast a shadow over the G7 discussions.

Canada-U.S. Relations at a Historic Low

Even Japan, which heavily relies on U.S. security guarantees, has found itself caught in Trump’s crosshairs. A European diplomat, speaking on condition of anonymity, wryly remarked, “It’s very difficult. Maybe we should wait for the G8.”

Trump has floated the idea of reinstating the G8 by welcoming Russia back into the group, 11 years after its suspension following the annexation of Crimea.

No country has felt the strain of U.S. foreign policy under Trump more acutely than Canada. Relations between Ottawa and Washington have reached a historic low, fueled by Trump’s threats to impose tariffs on all Canadian imports and his offhand comments about annexing Canada as the 51st U.S. state.

“We’re going to be focused in the G7 on all of those things. That’s what the meeting is about. It is not a meeting about how we’re going to take over Canada,” Rubio told reporters, attempting to downplay tensions.

