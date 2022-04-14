The report claimed that Germany is weighing whether to invite PM Modi to the G7 summit given India’s reluctance to condemn Russia for invading Ukraine.

Germany has rejected reports claiming that it will not invite India to G7 summit. Reacting to the report, German government spokesperson Steffen Hebestreit said that the report is wrong and Berlin would present its list of guest attendees as soon as it is finalized.

The report claimed that Germany is weighing whether to invite PM Modi to the G7 summit given India’s reluctance to condemn Russia for invading Ukraine. India has taken a neutral stand in the Russia Ukraine crisis and refused to impose sanctions on Russia for its aggression over Ukraine, unlike the west. It was also among the 50 countries that abstained from UN vote to suspend Russia from United Nations Human Rights Council.

After informally intimating Delhi of its intent to invite it to the G7 summit, Germany is expected to send over a formal invite. The summit is scheduled to take place from 26th to 28th June at Schloss Elmau in Bavarian Alps. This is the 4th time that India has been invited to the summit.

Meanwhile, Japan has denied media reports of receiving an unofficial invite to join the AUKUS military alliance. Japan Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsano clarified that there is no fact in the Sankei Shimbum article that Tokyo was asked to participate in AUKUS.