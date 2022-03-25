In a unified statement, the leaders of the Group of Seven industrialised nations warned Russia not to use biological, chemical, or nuclear weapons in its conflict with Ukraine. The statement was issued following Thursday’s talks in Brussels.

“We warn against any threat of the use of chemical, biological, or nuclear weapons or associated material,” the G7 leaders said in a joint statement released by Germany.

They stated that all countries are prepared to accept Ukrainian refugees and will continue to coorporate.

They also urged the G20 leaders saying that “International organisations and multilateral fora should no longer conduct their activities with Russia in a business as usual manner.”