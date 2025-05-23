Home
Friday, May 23, 2025
G7 Ministers Agree to Tackle Global Imbalances, Paper Over Tariff Disputes and Ukraine Tensions

G7 nations have wrapped up two days of talks in the Canadian Rockies, setting aside differences over US tariffs and Russia's war in Ukraine.

G7 Ministers Agree to Tackle Global Imbalances, Paper Over Tariff Disputes and Ukraine Tensions

G7 nations have wrapped up two days of talks in the Canadian Rockies, setting aside differences over US tariffs and Russia's war in Ukraine.


Finance ministers and central bank governors from the G7 nations have wrapped up two days of talks in the Canadian Rockies, setting aside differences over U.S. tariffs and Russia’s war in Ukraine, The Associated Press reported on Friday. The group has agreed to counter global “economic imbalances,” a phrase seen as a reference to China’s trade practices.

G7 communiqué condemns ‘Russia’s continued brutal war against Ukraine’

According to the report, the communiqué issued Thursday was notably less critical of Russia’s actions than previous statements but still condemned “Russia’s continued brutal war against Ukraine.” However, it did not include last year’s stronger language describing Russia’s actions as “illegal, unjustifiable and unprovoked.”

G7 nations to focus on addressing ‘nonmarket policies and practices’

Regarding trade, the G7 nations opted to focus on addressing “nonmarket policies and practices” that contribute to global economic imbalances. While the statement did not mention China directly, these practices are typically associated with China’s export subsidies and currency policies, as reported by AP. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, a key figure in shaping the statement, ensured that it aligned with the Trump administration’s stance on China.

“This year our focus was to return to the G7 core mission: restoring global growth and stability,” Canada’s Finance Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said, according to AP. The group agreed to continue monitoring trade practices, but the communiqué notably omitted discussions on climate change and international tax policies, issues the Trump administration has been dismissive of.

Valdis Dombrovskis, European Union Trade Commissioner, acknowledged that trade was a difficult subject, with the EU advocating for stronger language on the economic harm of U.S. tariffs. However, the G7 countries chose not to directly address U.S. tariffs, opting instead to engage in individual negotiations with the Trump administration.

On the topic of Ukraine, the communiqué stated that further sanctions could be imposed on Russia if the country does not agree to a ceasefire. Bessent succeeded in getting an agreement that “no country or entity” supporting Russia’s war efforts would be able to profit from Ukraine’s reconstruction, effectively barring Chinese companies from participating.

G7 communiqué fails to address some key issues

Despite these agreements, some experts pointed out that the communiqué failed to address some key issues. “This risible communiqué cannot hide the fissures in the G7 and hardly bodes well for the larger fractures looming for the upcoming G7 leaders’ summit,” economic analyst David Sobel told AP.

John Kirton, a political scientist at the University of Toronto, reportedly said that it was a positive sign the communiqué was issued at all, given the considerable doubts leading up to the meeting. However, both he and Sobel highlighted the absence of any reference to U.S. budget deficits, which play a role in the “global imbalances” the G7 seeks to address.

Bessent also held several bilateral meetings during the summit, including discussions on trade and currencies with Japan’s Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato. Both sides agreed that “exchange rates should be market-determined,” though the U.S. did not press Japan regarding the current value of the yen.

