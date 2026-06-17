G7 Summit 2026: Trump Says India & US Are Very Close To Finalising Trade Deal, Calls Modi A ‘Tough Negotiator’

At the G7 Summit in France, former US President Donald Trump said India and the United States are “very close” to finalizing a long-anticipated trade agreement. He also described Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a “tough negotiator,” while expressing optimism about the direction of ongoing talks between the two countries. Speaking after a bilateral interaction with PM Modi, Trump said discussions on trade between India and the US are progressing well. He suggested that both sides have made significant headway, even though final details are still being worked out. According to him, the remaining issues are minor compared to the overall progress achieved so far.

Modi–Trump Meeting At G7 Summit

The meeting between the two leaders took place on the sidelines of the G7 Summit, where global economic and security issues dominated discussions. Both sides reportedly focused on strengthening economic ties, improving market access, and expanding cooperation in key strategic sectors.

Trump praised Modi’s negotiation style, calling him firm and focused during trade discussions. The remark reflects the complexity of negotiations between the world’s two largest democracies, which have been ongoing for several months.

Strengthening India–US Economic Partnership

Trade between India and the US has been a major focus area for both governments, with efforts aimed at reducing barriers and improving investment flows. The latest statement signals a possible breakthrough in talks that have seen both challenges and steady progress.

Analysts believe a final deal could boost bilateral trade, technology cooperation, and supply chain integration at a time when global economies are navigating uncertainty.

Global Attention On Trade Outcome

The potential agreement has drawn international attention, as it comes during a period of shifting alliances and renewed focus on economic partnerships among major powers. A successful deal would mark a key step forward in India–US relations.

(Via Agency Inputs)

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