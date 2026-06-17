LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
g7 summit G7 Summit France bengaluru IND vs AFG Andhra Home Minister emmanuel macron Indias Got Latent 2 christopher nolan AI acquisition ugc net Android 17 18k gold price g7 g7 summit G7 Summit France bengaluru IND vs AFG Andhra Home Minister emmanuel macron Indias Got Latent 2 christopher nolan AI acquisition ugc net Android 17 18k gold price g7 g7 summit G7 Summit France bengaluru IND vs AFG Andhra Home Minister emmanuel macron Indias Got Latent 2 christopher nolan AI acquisition ugc net Android 17 18k gold price g7 g7 summit G7 Summit France bengaluru IND vs AFG Andhra Home Minister emmanuel macron Indias Got Latent 2 christopher nolan AI acquisition ugc net Android 17 18k gold price g7
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
g7 summit G7 Summit France bengaluru IND vs AFG Andhra Home Minister emmanuel macron Indias Got Latent 2 christopher nolan AI acquisition ugc net Android 17 18k gold price g7 g7 summit G7 Summit France bengaluru IND vs AFG Andhra Home Minister emmanuel macron Indias Got Latent 2 christopher nolan AI acquisition ugc net Android 17 18k gold price g7 g7 summit G7 Summit France bengaluru IND vs AFG Andhra Home Minister emmanuel macron Indias Got Latent 2 christopher nolan AI acquisition ugc net Android 17 18k gold price g7 g7 summit G7 Summit France bengaluru IND vs AFG Andhra Home Minister emmanuel macron Indias Got Latent 2 christopher nolan AI acquisition ugc net Android 17 18k gold price g7
LIVE TV
Home > World News > G7 Summit 2026: Trump Says India & US Are Very Close To Finalising Trade Deal, Calls Modi A ‘Tough Negotiator’

G7 Summit 2026: Trump Says India & US Are Very Close To Finalising Trade Deal, Calls Modi A ‘Tough Negotiator’

At the G7 Summit, Trump said India and the US are close to finalising a trade deal and praised PM Modi as a tough negotiator. The leaders discussed strengthening economic ties and resolving key issues, signalling progress in ongoing bilateral trade negotiations between both nations.

G7 Summit 2026: Trump Says India & US Are Very Close To Finalising Trade Deal, Calls Modi A 'Tough Negotiator' (Via X)
G7 Summit 2026: Trump Says India & US Are Very Close To Finalising Trade Deal, Calls Modi A 'Tough Negotiator' (Via X)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: Wed 2026-06-17 21:08 IST

At the G7 Summit in France, former US President Donald Trump said India and the United States are “very close” to finalizing a long-anticipated trade agreement. He also described Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a “tough negotiator,” while expressing optimism about the direction of ongoing talks between the two countries. Speaking after a bilateral interaction with PM Modi, Trump said discussions on trade between India and the US are progressing well. He suggested that both sides have made significant headway, even though final details are still being worked out. According to him, the remaining issues are minor compared to the overall progress achieved so far.

Modi–Trump Meeting At G7 Summit

The meeting between the two leaders took place on the sidelines of the G7 Summit, where global economic and security issues dominated discussions. Both sides reportedly focused on strengthening economic ties, improving market access, and expanding cooperation in key strategic sectors.

Trump praised Modi’s negotiation style, calling him firm and focused during trade discussions. The remark reflects the complexity of negotiations between the world’s two largest democracies, which have been ongoing for several months.

You Might Be Interested In

Strengthening India–US Economic Partnership

Trade between India and the US has been a major focus area for both governments, with efforts aimed at reducing barriers and improving investment flows. The latest statement signals a possible breakthrough in talks that have seen both challenges and steady progress.

Analysts believe a final deal could boost bilateral trade, technology cooperation, and supply chain integration at a time when global economies are navigating uncertainty.

Global Attention On Trade Outcome

The potential agreement has drawn international attention, as it comes during a period of shifting alliances and renewed focus on economic partnerships among major powers. A successful deal would mark a key step forward in India–US relations.

(Via Agency Inputs)

ALSO READ: Angel, Beautiful, Tough Trader’: Trump Lavishes BIG Praise On PM Modi During G7 Bilateral Meeting

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

G7 Summit 2026: Trump Says India & US Are Very Close To Finalising Trade Deal, Calls Modi A ‘Tough Negotiator’
Tags: bilateral trade agreement India USG7 Summit 2026 newsglobal trade news 2026India US trade dealindia-us-relationsModi tough negotiatorTrump Modi meetingUS India economic ties

RELATED News

‘Angel, Beautiful, Tough Trader’: Trump Lavishes BIG Praise On PM Modi

G7 Summit: PM Modi Raises Alarm Over Deaths of Indian Sailors During Trump Meet

Taiwan Accuses China of Pressuring Kenya to Block Taiwanese Experts

‘I Am The Boss’: Trump Steals Spotlight At G7 Summit

Trump Praises PM Modi During Warm Exchange At G7 Summit

LATEST NEWS

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi to Become Pakistan’s New Foreign Minister? Reports Hint at Major Role

Uttar Pradesh: Train Coach Fire Near Firozabad | WATCH

AI Founders Behind Elon Musk's $60 Billion Cursor Deal

Trump Praises PM Modi During Warm Exchange At G7 Summit

TMC Crisis Latest Update: Abhishek Banerjee Gets Lok Sabha Invite

Bengaluru: 12-Year-Old Boy Hospitalized After Neighbour’s Rottweiler Attacks Him

Dr. Jyotsna Singh: Advancing Neuroscience, Healthcare Innovation, and Women-Led Scientific Leadership

Peddi Controversy Explained: Why Ram Charan-Janhvi Kapoor’s Rs 300-Crore Blockbuster Is Caught In A Tollywood Revenue-Sharing Row

IITM Pravartak Announces Batch 03 of Applied Artificial Intelligence and Deep Learning Programme to Build Enterprise-Ready AI Talent

Bliss IVF Highlights Fertility Success Through Twin Birth in Advanced Endometriosis Case

G7 Summit 2026: Trump Says India & US Are Very Close To Finalising Trade Deal, Calls Modi A ‘Tough Negotiator’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

G7 Summit 2026: Trump Says India & US Are Very Close To Finalising Trade Deal, Calls Modi A ‘Tough Negotiator’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

G7 Summit 2026: Trump Says India & US Are Very Close To Finalising Trade Deal, Calls Modi A ‘Tough Negotiator’
G7 Summit 2026: Trump Says India & US Are Very Close To Finalising Trade Deal, Calls Modi A ‘Tough Negotiator’
G7 Summit 2026: Trump Says India & US Are Very Close To Finalising Trade Deal, Calls Modi A ‘Tough Negotiator’
G7 Summit 2026: Trump Says India & US Are Very Close To Finalising Trade Deal, Calls Modi A ‘Tough Negotiator’

QUICK LINKS