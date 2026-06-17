G7 Summit: PM Modi Urges Trump To Ensure Protection Of Indian Seafarers Amid West Asia Tensions

G7 SUMMIT: Prime Minister Narendra Modi informed US President Donald Trump during the latter’s visit on Wednesday that the security of Indian seafarers working in the region of the Strait of Hormuz was of “extreme significance” for India. PM Modi told Trump on Wednesday at the sidelines of the G7 Summit that he had expressed apprehensions over the deaths of three Indian sailors due to the US military strikes. Discussing the matter, PM Modi remarked, “Safety and security of seafarers needs to be guaranteed when making a bargain with Iran.” Earlier in the month, the U.S. Navy attacked an oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman, which caused the death of three Indian seafarers.

PM Modi Raises Indian Seafarers’ Safety Concerns With Trump

“I have always maintained that freedom of navigation has to be made sure, and it should be our emphasis on it too. Crores of our countrymen work at sea as seafarers, and I believe their security is of equal importance,” PM Modi told Trump in an informal meeting on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in France.

Settebello oil tanker with Palauan flag registration had 28 members on board when attacked. Out of the 28, there were 24 Indians and four foreigners, two Pakistanis, one Ukrainian, and one Russian. Of the total number of crew members, 21 Indians were rescued in the aftermath of the attack as search operations for other missing crew members continued till their death was established.

It was stated that the military forces of the United States conducted the attack on the vessel. This information was given by US Central Command. It was said that US forces attacked the ship as it did not follow the orders of the United States Naval forces and violated the United States blockade by taking oil to its shores. In West Asia, the ongoing war has led to conflicting rules of the sea that have severely affected commercial activity.

Trump showers praise on PM Modi

Donald Trump, on Wednesday, while addressing reporters at the G7 summit in France, revealed that he had a “good” talk with India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Trump referred to himself and Modi as tough negotiators. He added that he would be visiting India sometime in the future. The Indian government had been lobbying for a visit by Trump to India for several months now, possibly along with leaders from Japan and Australia.

Speaking about US relations with India, Trump declared that the US would come to the rescue of India in case it was attacked. Trump said, “if anybody attacks that man, we’re going to be there,” referring to Narendra Modi. “Now, if there’s a new leader, I’m not sure about it,” he said.

PM Modi addressed Trump saying, “I commend you for your leadership in achieving progress in the peace process in West Asia.” Prime Minister Modi stated: “We have always maintained that there has to be freedom of navigation and that should be stressed as well. There are lakhs of our Indian seafarers who work in various oceans across the world in the maritime transport sector. I feel their security is also important… I am sure that in the deal (with Iran), the security of seafarers will be kept in mind.”

Trump on India’s role amid West Asia Conflict

Asked whether the United States envisages any role for India in West Asia, President Donald Trump responds by saying, “Yes, I do. I believe India has been playing a very significant role in all matters. As long as he (PM Narendra Modi) remains the Prime Minister, I feel that India will continue to play a significant role.”

Both PM Modi and President Trump are attending the G7 summit in Evian-les-Bains, France. The last time these two leaders met face-to-face was at the White House in February 2025, soon after Trump’s second swearing-in ceremony. In the wake of the visit of US Secretary of State Marco Rubio to India last month, both sides have been contemplating repairing their bilateral relations.

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