Friday, March 14, 2025
G7 Warns Russia of Further Sanctions if No Ceasefire is Reached: Report

The draft agreement has been approved by senior diplomats but is still awaiting formal approval from G7 ministers, officials said.

G7 Warns Russia of Further Sanctions if No Ceasefire is Reached: Report

Image courrtesy: The Guardian/Canadian Press/REX/Shutterstock


The Group of Seven (G7) nations have issued a strong warning to Russia, urging Moscow to agree to a ceasefire with Ukraine or face additional sanctions, foreign media reported on Friday. According to a Reutters report, the statement underscores the need for robust security measures to ensure that a ceasefire is effectively implemented.

“G7 members called for Russia to reciprocate by agreeing to a ceasefire on equal terms and implementing it fully,” the draft statement reads, Reuters reported. The G7, which comprises Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the US, is pushing for Moscow to follow Kyiv’s lead in negotiating an end to hostilities.

The draft agreement has been approved by senior diplomats but is still awaiting formal approval from G7 ministers, officials told the news agency. The warning comes as the G7 are seeking to intensify pressure on Russia amid ongoing global efforts to bring an end to the war in Ukraine.

If implemented, additional sanctions could further cripple Russia’s economy, which has already been hit by extensive international measures since the war began.

