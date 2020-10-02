India on Friday, 151st Gandhi Jayanti gifted Nepal a total of 41 ambulances and six school buses. Along with this, New Delhi gifted Kathmandu with ambulances that have primary medical facilities in order to fight against the rising COVID-19 infection in the nation.

India on Friday gifted Nepal a total of 41 ambulances and six school buses on the occasion of 151st birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. Indian Embassy in Kathmandu stated that marking the 151st Gandhi Jayanti, India gifted 41 Ambulances to government and non-profit organizations of Nepal working in 29 districts across Nepal.

Along with this, New Delhi gifted Kathmandu with ambulances that have primary medical facilities in order to fight against the rising COVID-19 infection in the nation. The tweet said that complementing Nepal’s efforts to fight COVID-19 pandemic, Embassy, for the first time, gifted advanced ambulances with travelling ventilators, ECG and Oxygen monitor and another emergency medical equipment in Nepal.

Since 1994, the Indian embassy has gifted nearly 823 ambulances, including those gifted today. For the first time, the embassy has gifted three different categories of ambulances, Advance Life Support category, Basic Life Support and Common Life Support ambulances.

All three categories are built as per the guidelines of the Nepal government. A release from the Indian Mission stated that the Advance Life Support category ambulances include equipment such as travelling ventilator, ECG and Oxygen monitor, automated external defibrillator, nebulizer set, BP apparatus, stethoscope, Ambu bag, various tubes and catheters, wheelchair and stretcher, radio communication equipment and 4G mobile device, etc. The Basic Life Support ambulances have all these items, except for travelling ventilator. The Common Life Support ambulances are 4 Wheel Drive vehicles and best suited for hilly and mountainous terrains.

As continued efforts are on to improve the education status of the Himalayan Nation, India on Gandhi Jayanti handed over six school buses on Friday. “India gifts six school buses complement the efforts of GoN in promoting physical access for students to their places of learning,” the tweet stated.

The Embassy has, so far, gifted 160 school buses to Nepal, including the six gifted today to educational institutions located in six districts of Nepal.

“Today’s gifting of ambulances and school buses is part of Government of India continued support for the efforts of Nepal to strengthen health services, particularly emergency medical services and also facilitates easy physical access of students to their places of learning,” release from Indian Mission in Nepal further added.

India has been gifting a number of school buses, ambulances, books and other means of health as well as transport means to Nepal. Apart from it, India has been funding various projects and extending help in the reconstruction of houses, heritages and other infrastructure in planned phases.

