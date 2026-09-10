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Home > World News > Gandhinagar Building Collapse: 15 Rescued, 12 Injured After Slab Falls at Under-Construction Mall in Kudasan

Gandhinagar Building Collapse: 15 Rescued, 12 Injured After Slab Falls at Under-Construction Mall in Kudasan

A large slab collapsed at an under-construction commercial mall in Gandhinagar’s Kudasan area, trapping several people under debris. Rescue teams from Gandhinagar and Ahmedabad rescued 15 people, with 12 injured and three discharged.

Under-construction building slab collapses in Gandhinagar’s Kudasan area, 15 rescued from debris (Image: ANI)
Under-construction building slab collapses in Gandhinagar’s Kudasan area, 15 rescued from debris (Image: ANI)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Thu 2026-09-10 08:52 IST

A part of an under construction structure in the Kudasan locality of Gandhinagar collapsed on Wednesday night, resulting in many individuals getting trapped in the rubble which prompted a huge rescue and search operation. This occurred at the Bosky The Empire Commercial Mall, where a large slab collapsed while the structure was being erected. Fire personnel from Gandhinagar and Ahmedabad flocked to the scene, with fire engines also coming from Ahmedabad to assist in the rescue operation.

Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi reached Gandhinagar and reviewed the operation. “Rescue operations are currently underway. I will speak to all of you calmly once the rescue is complete,” he said. MLA Alpesh Khodaji Thakor said, “An accident has occurred, but the number of casualties cannot be stated yet. The Deputy Chief Minister of our state is present here right now to oversee the rescue operations.”

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Gandhinagar rescue teams pull out 15 people from debris

Sanghavi later said 15 people had been rescued and taken to hospital. Three of them have already been discharged, while 12 suffered injuries. Some of the injured are in the ICU, but doctors said no one is in critical condition. “It was a major incident, but all twelve injured people are safe,” Sanghavi said.

Describing the response in Gandhinagar, he said the district administration and police reached the site within minutes and rescued those trapped. “The administration quickly brought in high-tech machinery and rescued the victims one by one, rushing them to the hospital,” he said. Medical treatment for those affected is continuing.

Gandhinagar operation continues despite no one believed trapped

Sanghavi said the site manager had confirmed that nobody remained trapped inside. However, the administration decided to continue the search until all the debris had been cleared. “Although the site manager has confirmed that no one remains trapped inside, we consider it our responsibility to continue rescue operations until all the debris has been cleared from the site,” he said.

He added, “We have already initiated the rescue work. Medical treatment for the affected individuals is underway, and the debris removal process has also begun.” The Gujarat Chief Minister has also instructed all departments to ensure proper treatment and care for those affected, he said.

Gandhinagar fire teams continue search with Ahmedabad support

Fire department personnel Vipul said, “We have rescued eleven people, who have been sent to the hospital in ambulances. Rescue and search operations are ongoing. We will know exactly how many people are trapped inside once the search operation progresses further.”

He added, “Vehicles have also arrived from Ahmedabad. Teams from both Gandhinagar and Ahmedabad are making every effort.” Senior state officials are also present at the site and are carrying out their duties as rescue, search and debris-removal operations continue.

Also Read: Cranes, JCBs Fail To Move ‘Doctor Hanuman’ An Inch; Why Ujjain’s 170-Year-Old ‘Khade Hanuman’ Murti Won’t Budge   

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Gandhinagar Building Collapse: 15 Rescued, 12 Injured After Slab Falls at Under-Construction Mall in Kudasan
Gandhinagar Building Collapse: 15 Rescued, 12 Injured After Slab Falls at Under-Construction Mall in Kudasan
Gandhinagar Building Collapse: 15 Rescued, 12 Injured After Slab Falls at Under-Construction Mall in Kudasan
Gandhinagar Building Collapse: 15 Rescued, 12 Injured After Slab Falls at Under-Construction Mall in Kudasan

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