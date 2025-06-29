Live Tv
Gangnam Meets Global: Psy's 'Summer Swag' Treats Fans With Surprise Performances From Rosé And G-Dragon

Gangnam Meets Global: Psy’s ‘Summer Swag’ Treats Fans With Surprise Performances From Rosé And G-Dragon

Global icon Psy kicked off his famous Summer Swag 2025 concert in Seoul with special performances by Blackpink’s Rosé and K-pop legend G-Dragon. Rosé wowed fans with songs from her solo album, while G-Dragon delivered his signature hits. The star-studded event marks the beginning of Psy’s 9-city summer concert tour across South Korea.

Published By: Muskan Sharma
Last Updated: June 29, 2025 17:28:14 IST

The global pop icon, ‘Gangnam style’ famed Psy has embarked on his famous summer festival concert series, ‘Summer Swag 2025’ on June 28 at Incheon Asiad Main Stadium, Seoul, South Korea. For the opening show came none other than the legend of K-pop, G-Dragon and the internationally loved artist Rosé  from the global group Blackpink.  

APT Girl In The House

Rosé took the stage first performing her global smash hit ‘APT’ with Psy, the duo radiated amazing energy and cute chemistry during the performance. Then Rose took over the stage by herself  performing two more songs from her recent album ‘Rosie’ namely ‘Toxic Till The End’ and her first ever live performance of ‘Dance All Night’.

Talking to the fans, Rosé expressed her gratitude to the fans for supporting her album saying, ‘Since releasing my first solo album last year, this is my first time meeting so many fans in person. Thank you for all the love you’ve shown to my album and to “APT”.’ ‘I truly appreciate it,’ bowing deeply in gratitude.






It’s G-Dragon  Time

After Rosé , G-Dragon took over the stage bringing the OG K-Pop vibe back. He started out with his 2025 hit ‘Power’ and ‘Home Sweet Home’ delivering a powerpack and cool performance. G-Dragon expressed his feelings about the concert as ‘I first appeared 12 years ago. I never imagined I’d be back here with so many of you. It’s great to see you again. I’m G-Dragon.’ Before wrapping his performance, G-Dragon performed his iconic hit ‘Crayon’.






Watching Psy, Rosé  and G-Dragon together overwhelmed fans with happiness and excitement. The performance feels like a mini YG reunion.

Summer Swag 

Psy’s ‘Summer Swag’ is his famous concert series known for its fun and energetic vibe,Top-notch guest appearances and dynamic performances. The concert series has earned the title as one of the best summer concerts in South Korea. This year’s Summer Swag is scheduled for 9 cities across South Korea including Uijeongbu, Daejeon, Gwacheon, Sokcho, Suwon, Daegu, Busan, and Gwangju.

Tags: g-dragonk-poppsy
