‘Gates Of Hell Will Open’: Netanyahu Warns Hamas On Hostage Release

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has issued a strong warning to Hamas, stating that if all remaining hostages are not released, Israel will unleash a devastating response. He described this potential retaliation as opening the “gates of hell.”

Netanyahu issued a warning to Hamas, stating that if all remaining hostages are not released, Israel will unleash a devastating response

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has issued a strong warning to Hamas, stating that if all remaining hostages are not released, Israel will unleash a devastating response. He described this potential retaliation as opening the “gates of hell.” Netanyahu made these remarks after a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, emphasizing that Israel is working closely with the United States on its strategy in Gaza.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“We have a common strategy and we can’t always share details of this strategy with the public, including when the gates of hell will be opened — as they surely will if all our hostages are not released, until the last one of them,” Netanyahu declared.

Trump Supports Israel’s Stance

Former U.S. President Donald Trump recently voiced his support for Israel’s position, urging that a ceasefire should not continue if all hostages are not returned. Hamas had earlier announced an indefinite postponement of hostage releases, but later relented. Although only three hostages were released, Israel has continued to observe the ceasefire as per the original agreement.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Following the latest hostage release, Trump assured that the U.S. would back any decision Israel makes once the deadline for the hostages’ release expires.

Ongoing Diplomatic Efforts

Netanyahu’s office confirmed that he spoke with U.S. Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff on Sunday. Israel is sending a delegation to Cairo for further negotiations, and the country’s security cabinet is scheduled to meet to discuss the next steps.

Witkoff, in an interview with Fox News, expressed hope that negotiations would advance to a second phase of the ceasefire, which includes the release of Israeli soldiers held by Hamas and a potential resolution to the war. However, he acknowledged the complexity of the process.

“It just is a little bit more intricate and complicated in terms of how we bring the two sides together on this because phase two contemplates an end of the war, but it also contemplates Hamas not being involved in the government and being gone from Gaza,” Witkoff explained.

Future of Gaza: Netanyahu and Trump’s Vision

Netanyahu reiterated his alignment with Trump’s proposed vision for Gaza’s future. During discussions with Rubio, Netanyahu emphasized the importance of U.S.-Israel cooperation in ensuring that vision becomes reality.

Trump has suggested relocating Gazans to Egypt and Jordan so that the U.S. can lead redevelopment efforts in the war-torn region. However, both Egypt and Jordan, along with other Arab nations, have firmly rejected this plan.

Rubio, currently on his first official Middle East tour as Secretary of State, is expected to face resistance to this idea when he visits Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Calls for Hamas’ Elimination

Rubio stressed that Hamas must be completely dismantled, as its continued presence makes peace impossible.

“Hamas must be eliminated. As long as it stands as a force that can govern, administer, or threaten with violence, peace becomes impossible,” Rubio said.

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich reinforced this stance in a television interview, stating that Israel and the U.S. are already planning the removal of Gazans from the territory.

“There are two aspects that need to be carried out: One is to find some intake-capable countries, and the second is a huge logistical operation to move people out on such a scale,” Smotrich explained. “It will begin in the coming weeks, even if at a slow pace, which will eventually grow robust. I say here unequivocally: Gazans have no good reason to stay in Gaza over the next 10 to 15 years.”

Israel and the U.S. United Against Iran

Netanyahu also addressed concerns about Iran, emphasizing that Israel and the U.S. are “shoulder to shoulder” in countering Iran’s regional influence. He credited Israel’s military actions with dealing a significant blow to Iran’s operations.

Rubio echoed these sentiments, identifying Iran as the “single greatest source of instability in the region.” He stressed the need to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear capabilities.

“There can never be a nuclear Iran, a nuclear Iran that could then hold itself immune from pressure and from action,” Rubio stated.

Weapons Shipment from the U.S. Arrives in Israel

Israel’s Defense Ministry announced that a major shipment of MK-84 heavy aerial bombs had been received from the U.S. The shipment, consisting of 1,800 bombs weighing one ton each, had reportedly been delayed by the Biden administration but was released under Trump.

“The munitions shipment that arrived in Israel tonight, released by the Trump Administration, represents a significant asset for the Air Force and the IDF and serves as further evidence of the strong alliance between Israel and the United States,” said Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz.

As tensions continue to rise, Israel’s leadership remains firm in its commitment to securing the release of hostages, defeating Hamas, and ensuring the country’s long-term security. The coming days will likely determine the next phase of this high-stakes conflict.