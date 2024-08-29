Gaza Blogger Killed in Alleged Israeli Strike

A young Gaza blogger, Mohammad ‘Medo’ Halimy, known for his social media posts depicting daily life in Gaza, was killed in an alleged Israeli airstrike. Halimy, aged 20, was struck by shrapnel from a nearby explosion caused by an Israeli missile in Khan Younis on Monday, according to statements from two youth organizations he had previously collaborated with.

The Tamer Institute for Community Education shared with the BBC that Halimy was in a coastal area sheltering displaced families when the fatal incident occurred. Although the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) could not confirm a specific strike in Khan Younis on that day, they stated that their operations are focused on “countering threats while trying to minimize civilian casualties” in Gaza.

Halimy gained a significant following on Instagram and TikTok, sharing glimpses of his life after his family was forced to flee their home due to the ongoing conflict in Gaza. His videos, which featured everything from cooking simple meals with scarce resources to showing the challenging conditions faced by displaced Gazans, resonated with over 250,000 followers. In a previous interview, Halimy revealed that creating each of his videos cost about $3—an amount that represents a substantial expenditure in Gaza.

On the day he died, Halimy posted his final video, showcasing the makeshift tent he was living in and providing a candid account of his daily activities. The Palestinian groups that confirmed his death to the BBC said that the airstrike happened on a nearby street, with debris from the explosion fatally wounding him. Halimy succumbed to his injuries the following day.

Spark, a charity based in Gaza that Halimy worked with in the summer of 2023, confirmed his death and lauded his ability to bring “beauty and hope” to even the direst situations. “Muhammad, your kind spirit will always be with us, and we believe you deserve a better world,” Spark expressed in an online tribute.

His sister Rahaf mourned his death on Instagram, stating, “May God have mercy on you, my beloved. May God accept you as a martyr.” Earlier this year, Halimy expressed to NBC News his desire for his content to “show the world the reality of our lives,” highlighting the resilience of Palestinians. “No matter what, we will survive and live. We are strong people, and nothing can defeat us,” he emphasized.

The ongoing conflict in Gaza has led to massive displacement, with large segments of the population affected. The current Israeli military campaign in Gaza was initiated in response to a devastating attack by Hamas on October 7, which resulted in about 1,200 deaths and 251 hostages taken. Since the start of the conflict, more than 40,530 people have been killed in Gaza, according to the health ministry run by Hamas, with the UN human rights office reporting that most of those killed were women and children.

International mediators, including officials from the United States, Egypt, and Qatar, are working to negotiate a ceasefire. Talks have focused on the release of the remaining 104 hostages held by Hamas, including 34 believed to be deceased, in exchange for Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails. However, progress has stalled over disagreements, including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s insistence on maintaining Israeli military presence along Gaza’s border with Egypt—a condition opposed by both Hamas and Egypt.