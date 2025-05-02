An aid ship bound for Gaza issued a distress call and caught fire after what it claimed was a drone attack off the coast of Malta on Friday.

An aid ship bound for Gaza has issued a distress call and caught fire after what it claimed was a drone attack off the coast of Malta, in international waters, early Friday morning, CNN reported. The vessel, named Conscience, is part of the Freedom Flotilla Coalition (FFC), which is actively campaigning against Israel’s blockade of Gaza and working to deliver humanitarian aid to the besieged enclave, the report said. According to the coalition, the alleged attack took place just after midnight local time (6 p.m. ET Thursday).

“There is a hole in the vessel right now and the ship is sinking,” Yasemin Acar, FFC’s press officer, told CNN by phone from Malta on Friday morning.

The ship was carrying 16 people—12 crew members and four civilian passengers, the report stated, quoting the Maltese government. However, the FFC had previously reported a higher figure of 30 people aboard. According to the report, the Conscience was on its way to Malta, where additional activists were expected to board before it continued its mission to Gaza, located over 1,000 miles away.

Prominent figures such as climate activist Greta Thunberg and retired U.S. Army Colonel Mary Ann Wright were among those scheduled to join the mission in Malta, though they were not on the ship at the time of the fire, the FFC officer further told CNN. “Volunteers from over 21 countries travelled to Malta to board the mission to Gaza, including prominent figures,” it said in a release on Friday.

‘Craziest Thing in the World’

Speaking to CNN from Malta, Wright expressed shock over the incident. “We didn’t even think that this would happen. It’s the craziest thing in the world. The ship was in an anchor there, waiting for us to come. Who would send drones to bomb a ship that is anchoring off Malta?” Wright reportedly said, adding, “This should be a warning to all European countries.”

The Freedom Flotilla Coalition has described itself as an international network of pro-Palestinian activists working to end Israel’s blockade of Gaza by taking direct, non-violent action to deliver essential aid, the report said.

The ship was in international waters when it was ‘attacked twice’

According to FFC, the ship was in international waters, about 17 kilometers off Malta’s shores, when it was allegedly attacked by drones. The group claimed that the ship was targetted twice, with the generators at the front of the vessel appearing to be the focus. Acar told the publication that the attacks resulted in a fire that was captured on video, with loud explosions heard in separate footage.

Malta’s Armed Forces, meanwhile, confirmed the fire on the Conscience had been extinguished and that no injuries were reported. A spokesperson told CNN, “We are monitoring the situation closely.” The Maltese government later confirmed that a tugboat had been dispatched to assist the vessel. “All crew were confirmed safe but refused to board the tug. Assistance was provided to support interior firefighting efforts,” the government’s statement read, according to CNN.

Blame Pointed at Israel

FFC has pointed the finger at Israel for the alleged drone attack, although it provided no direct evidence. “Israeli ambassadors must be summoned and answer to violations of international law, including the ongoing blockade and the bombing of our civilian vessel in international waters,” the coalition said in a statement, CNN reported.

Francesca Albanese, the United Nations Special Rapporteur for the Occupied Palestinian Territories, expressed concern for the crew aboard the Conscience, emphasising the dire need for humanitarian aid to Gaza. “I received a distressed call from the people of the Freedom Flotilla that is carrying essential food and medicine to the starving Gaza population,” she wrote on X. “I call on concerned state authorities, including maritime authorities, to support the ship and its crew as needed. I trust the competent authorities will also ascertain the facts and intervene appropriately.”