Gaza Ceasefire Appears Closer Than It’s Been in Months – Here’s What We Know | Explained

After months of deadlock, a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas appears the closest to agreement than it’s been since January. Both sides have given initial approval to a revised 60-day truce proposal, and talks are now set to begin in Doha. Here is what we know so far about what is in the new ceasefire proposal, what both sides have demanded and why a deal could finally happen, basedon inputs from a CNN report published Saturday.

Why a Gaza Ceasefire Deal Could Finally Happen

US President Donald Trump expressed expressed optimism as he reportedly said on Friday, “We have to get it over with. We have to do something about Gaza.”

The renewed push follows a truce between Israel and Iran on June 24, which mediators say created “momentum” for broader peace efforts.

A Qatari foreign ministry spokesperson told CNN that the Iran-Israel ceasefire helped “reinvigorate” the Gaza peace negotiations.

What Is Israel’s Stance?

Israel has long insisted on Hamas’s total defeat and Gaza’s demilitarisation. But now, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appears to be shifting his priorities by reportedly placing hostage rescue above all else.

“Firstly, to rescue the hostages. Of course, we will also need to solve the Gaza issue, defeat Hamas, but I believe we will accomplish both missions,” Netanyahu recently said, according to CNN.

This apparent shift comes after months of reported pressure at home and abroad, with mounting outrage over the humanitarian crisis and limited success in rescuing hostages through military means.

ALSO READ: Leaders of Growing BRICS Group Gather for Rio Summit — What’s on the Agenda and What to Expect | Explained

What Hamas Wants

Meanwhile, Hamas has confirmed that the group had given a “positive response” to the proposed framework. The Palestinian armed group’s three main demands include a permanent end to the war, aid delivered via the UN, and Israeli withdrawal to positions it held before its 2 March offensive.

A senior Hamas official told CNN that the group is “ready to return the hostages in one day” and that it’s only requisite is “a guarantee that war will not come again after that.”

Around 50 Israeli hostages, about 20 of whom are believed to be alive, are still reportedly in Hamas’s captivity.

What Is in the New Ceasefire Proposal?

Sources familiar with the talks told the US-based network that the new deal includes:

A 60-day truce

The release of 10 living and 18 deceased Israeli hostages over a span of two months

Israel’s withdrawal from select areas in northern Gaza

Immediate humanitarian aid flows

Proximity talks on a permanent ceasefire beginning the first day of the truce

The plan also reportedly includes strict conditions, including hostages’ return sans the media presence, which was witnessed during past transfers.

Meanwhile, the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation’s role remains uncertain, with Hamas believed to be pushing for traditional UN-led aid mechanisms instead.

ALSO READ: Why Elon Musk Cannot Run For US President Despite Launching His ‘America Party’ | Explained

What’s Left to Iron Out?

While both parties have reportedly accepted the framework in principle, Hamas has submitted some amendments.

The exact changes haven’t been made public, but sources quoted by CNN told the publication that they relate to stronger ceasefire guarantees and clearer withdrawal timelines.

According to the report, Israel called the proposed changes “unacceptable” but eventually agreed to send a delegation to Doha.

Negotiators are expected to shuttle between parties in “proximity talks” to finalise the deal.

A Look at Previous Ceasefires

Since the war began in October 2023, there have been just two ceasefires spanning nine weeks.

November 2023: 105 hostages were released in exchange for dozens of Palestinian prisoners. The truce lasted a week.

January–March 2025: 33 more hostages were released before the truce collapsed on March 18 when Israel resumed operations.

The new ceasefire, if successful, could lay the groundwork for a lasting peace and pave the way for more comprehensive negotiations.

To this date, over 57,000 people, including more than 17,000 children, have reportedly died in Gaza, according to the Palestinian health ministry.

ALSO READ: Israel to Send Team for Ceasefire Talks in Qatar Ahead of Trump-Netanyahu Meeting