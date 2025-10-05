LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
End Of An Era FASTag syria business news End Of An Era FASTag syria business news End Of An Era FASTag syria business news End Of An Era FASTag syria business news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
End Of An Era FASTag syria business news End Of An Era FASTag syria business news End Of An Era FASTag syria business news End Of An Era FASTag syria business news
LIVE TV
Home > World > Gaza Ceasefire Talks: Donald Trump Sends Kushner, Witkoff To Egypt, All You Need To Know

Gaza Ceasefire Talks: Donald Trump Sends Kushner, Witkoff To Egypt, All You Need To Know

Hamas announced on Friday night that it had approved the release of all captives both those alive and remains under Trump's proposed exchange formula.

Donald Trump (X/@WhiteHouse)
Donald Trump (X/@WhiteHouse)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: October 5, 2025 13:30:10 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Gaza Ceasefire Talks: Donald Trump Sends Kushner, Witkoff To Egypt, All You Need To Know

Negotiations to end the Gaza conflict are expected to ramp up in Egypt after Hamas stated it has accepted portions of US President Donald Trump’s peace plan, France 24 reported. Trump has sent his son-in-law Jared Kushner and senior West Asia envoy Steve Witkoff to Cairo to spearhead US efforts, while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed that an Israeli delegation is also traveling to Egypt “to finalise technical details.

“Our goal is to contain these negotiations to a time frame of a few days,” Netanyahu said on Saturday, as per Al Jazeera. But he stressed Israel would not agree to a full withdrawal from Gaza, insisting that the military would continue holding areas under its control. He added that Hamas would eventually be disarmed either “through a diplomatic process or through a military path by us”.

Hamas announced on Friday night that it had approved the release of all captives both those alive and remains under Trump’s proposed exchange formula. The first stage of the plan involves releasing hostages in return for nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners.

Trump immediately welcomed Hamas’s statement, calling it a sign the group was “ready for a lasting PEACE.” But on Saturday he warned that Hamas must act quickly, “Hamas must move quickly, or else all bets will be off.”

Despite Trump’s call for a halt to Israeli airstrikes, bombardments continued on Saturday. Gaza’s civil defence agency said at least 70 people were killed in strikes on Saturday, Al Jazeera reported.

The Egyptian Foreign Ministry confirmed that Cairo will host a wider conference of Palestinian factions to discuss Gaza’s post-war future. Hamas has said it wants a role in shaping the territory’s governance, while Trump’s plan states that neither Hamas nor other militant factions should govern Gaza.

A White House official confirmed that Trump is sending Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to Egypt to work out the details of the hostage release and prisoner exchange. Egypt’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said delegations from Hamas and Israel will also join the talks on Monday, Times of Israel reported.

With inputs from ANI

ALSO READ: Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu Issues Big Statement, Vows To Disarm Hamas Amid Talks To Free Gaza Hostages

First published on: Oct 5, 2025 1:30 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: donald trumpgazaisrael

RELATED News

This Habit Of Barron And Melania Annoys Donald Trump, All You Need To Know
Unrest In Georgia As Protesters Try To Breach Tbilisi Presidential Palace, Clash With Police: What Exactly Happened
Nobel Prize 2025: Check Full Schedule, Timings, And Where To Watch Live
Syria To Hold First Parliamentary Elections Since Bashar al-Assad’s Fall: What To Expect
Russia Denies Plans To Supply JF-17 Fighter Jet Engines To Pakistan: All You Need To Know

LATEST NEWS

Foxconn third-quarter revenue hits record, misses market forecast
Spark Your Diwali 2025 Invites With Google Gemini AI Festive Prompt Inside!
Darjeeling Landslide Tragedy: Heavy Rains Cause Casualties; PM Modi and State Government Promise Swift Rescue and Relief Efforts
Skywatchers Rejoice! The October Supermoon 2025 Shines On October 6, Here’s When To Watch
IND W vs PAK W: Harmanpreet Kaur Refuses To Shake Hands With Fatima Sana During India vs Pakistan Toss
Rome calls on US to reconsider extra tariff on pasta imports
Meta AI Will Read Your Chats To Shape Ads & Content: Starting December 2025
How Many Foreign Voters Were Found In Bihar During The SIR Verification? Here’s What The Chief Election Commission Officer Answered
Diwali Travel Boom 2025: Record Bookings, Rising Fares And Top Destinations
Numerology Horoscope Tomorrow, October 06, 2025 By Astrologer Pandit Shashishekhar Tripathi: This Zodiac Should Focus On Don’t Be Jealous Of Others’ Success
Gaza Ceasefire Talks: Donald Trump Sends Kushner, Witkoff To Egypt, All You Need To Know

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Gaza Ceasefire Talks: Donald Trump Sends Kushner, Witkoff To Egypt, All You Need To Know

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Gaza Ceasefire Talks: Donald Trump Sends Kushner, Witkoff To Egypt, All You Need To Know
Gaza Ceasefire Talks: Donald Trump Sends Kushner, Witkoff To Egypt, All You Need To Know
Gaza Ceasefire Talks: Donald Trump Sends Kushner, Witkoff To Egypt, All You Need To Know
Gaza Ceasefire Talks: Donald Trump Sends Kushner, Witkoff To Egypt, All You Need To Know

QUICK LINKS