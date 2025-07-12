LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump kim jong un apple global dust storms ahmedabad plane crash Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez donald trump kim jong un apple global dust storms ahmedabad plane crash Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez donald trump kim jong un apple global dust storms ahmedabad plane crash Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez donald trump kim jong un apple global dust storms ahmedabad plane crash Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
Live TV
TRENDING |
donald trump kim jong un apple global dust storms ahmedabad plane crash Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez donald trump kim jong un apple global dust storms ahmedabad plane crash Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez donald trump kim jong un apple global dust storms ahmedabad plane crash Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez donald trump kim jong un apple global dust storms ahmedabad plane crash Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
Home > Explainer > What Are Gaza Ceasefire Talks Faltering Over? A Report Offers Clues

What Are Gaza Ceasefire Talks Faltering Over? A Report Offers Clues

Ceasefire negotiations in Gaza face delays over Israeli withdrawal demands, while violence continues with 28 Palestinians, including children, reported killed in recent Israeli airstrikes. Hamas and Israel remain at loggerheads over terms of the agreement. US envoy Steve Witkoff is expected to push talks forward, but progress is uncertain as casualties mount and hostilities persist.

Ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas are stalling over Israeli troop withdrawal
Ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas are stalling over Israeli troop withdrawal amid fresh airstrikes that reportedly killed 28 Palestinians, including children, in Gaza. (ANI file photo via Reuters)

Published By: Kriti Dhingra
Last Updated: July 12, 2025 19:04:24 IST

Efforts to secure a ceasefire in Gaza are hitting roadblocks, mainly over how far Israeli forces would withdraw from the war-ravaged Palestinian territory, Reuters reported on Saturday, quoting sources familiar with the indirect peace negotiations taking place in Doha.

Stalled Gaza Ceasefire Negotiations Over Israeli Withdrawal

Palestinian and Israeli insiders familiar with matter told the US-based news agency that Hamas has rejected Israel’s proposed withdrawal maps, which would leave about 40% of Gaza under Israeli control, including the entire southern Rafah area and parts of northern and eastern Gaza.

Two Israeli sources further told the publication that Hamas demands Israel pull back to the positions it held during a previous ceasefire before launching its March offensive. The discussions are also reportedly facing challenges around aid delivery and guarantees to end the war, with hopes that increased American involvement could help bridge the gaps.

US envoy Steve Witkoff, who is believed to have played an instrumental role in the latest ceasefire proposal, is expected to join the Doha talks soon, the White House announced Monday. Delegations from Israel and Hamas have been in Qatar since Sunday, seeking to push for an agreement involving phased hostage releases, Israeli troop withdrawals, and discussions to end the long-drawn conflict.

ALSO READ: Iranian Missile Strikes Hit US Communications Dome at Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, Satellite Images Show

Violence Persists in Gaza Amid Ceasefire Talks

Meanwhile, Israeli airstrikes killed at least 28 Palestinians in Gaza, including four children, The Associated Press reported, quoting hospital officials. 

In Deir al-Balah, central Gaza, 13 people reportedly died after strikes began late Friday, according to Al-Aqsa Martyr’s Hospital. Another four were killed near a fuel station, and 15 died in airstrikes in southern Gaza’s Khan Younis, the AP quoted Nasser Hospital officials as saying.

The Israeli military claimed to have struck around 250 targets over 48 hours, including militants, weapons storage facilities, tunnels and other Hamas sites. However, there were no immediate details available on the civilian casualties.

The Human Cost of the Israel-Hamas Conflict

The conflict started on October 7, 2023, when Hamas militants attacked Israel, reportedly killing around 1,200 people and abducting 251 hostages. Around 50 hostages are still believed to be in Hamas’s captivity with at least 26 believed to be alive after some were released during ceasefires or exchange deals.

Since then, Israeli offensive has seen more than 57,000 Palestinians killed, with over half of them being women and children, according to Gaza’s Hamas-run Health Ministry.

President Donald Trump has expressed optimism about nearing another ceasefire deal that could see more hostages getting released and a possible reduction in hostilities. Although, no major breakthrough has been reported yet, following Trump’s recent talks at the White House with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

ALSO READ: Russia Warns US, South Korea and Japan Against Security Alliance Targetting North Korea

Tags: home_hero_pos_2

More News

BJP Says DMK’s Delimitation Objections Baseless, Driven By Fear Of Losing Power
Delhi Government Rolls Out Comprehensive Plan for Kanwar Yatra 2025
Prada To Collaborate With Indian Artisans After Kolhapuri Sandal Controversy
Dolly Chaiwala Is Looking For ‘Real People With Real Passion’ To Run His Franchise Outlets Across India
Deputy Secretary Of PMO Visits Auroville, Explores Its Alternative Education Model
Congress Leader KC Venugopal Seeks PM Modi’s Intervention To Rescue Kerala Nurse Nimisha Priya
KL Rahul Scores Historic Ton at Lord’s Again: Century No. 10 in Style!
The Fire That Erupted in Sadar Bazar Brought Under Control, No Heavy Damage Reported
Kareena Kapoor’s Car Was Attacked After Saif Ali Khan’s Stabbing Case Leaving Her Shocked, Reveals Ronit Roy
Delhi Gets Its First Underground Wiring Project, A Step Towards a Safer, Smarter City CM says

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?