What Are Gaza Ceasefire Talks Faltering Over? A Report Offers Clues

Efforts to secure a ceasefire in Gaza are hitting roadblocks, mainly over how far Israeli forces would withdraw from the war-ravaged Palestinian territory, Reuters reported on Saturday, quoting sources familiar with the indirect peace negotiations taking place in Doha.

Stalled Gaza Ceasefire Negotiations Over Israeli Withdrawal

Palestinian and Israeli insiders familiar with matter told the US-based news agency that Hamas has rejected Israel’s proposed withdrawal maps, which would leave about 40% of Gaza under Israeli control, including the entire southern Rafah area and parts of northern and eastern Gaza.

Two Israeli sources further told the publication that Hamas demands Israel pull back to the positions it held during a previous ceasefire before launching its March offensive. The discussions are also reportedly facing challenges around aid delivery and guarantees to end the war, with hopes that increased American involvement could help bridge the gaps.

US envoy Steve Witkoff, who is believed to have played an instrumental role in the latest ceasefire proposal, is expected to join the Doha talks soon, the White House announced Monday. Delegations from Israel and Hamas have been in Qatar since Sunday, seeking to push for an agreement involving phased hostage releases, Israeli troop withdrawals, and discussions to end the long-drawn conflict.

Violence Persists in Gaza Amid Ceasefire Talks

Meanwhile, Israeli airstrikes killed at least 28 Palestinians in Gaza, including four children, The Associated Press reported, quoting hospital officials.

In Deir al-Balah, central Gaza, 13 people reportedly died after strikes began late Friday, according to Al-Aqsa Martyr’s Hospital. Another four were killed near a fuel station, and 15 died in airstrikes in southern Gaza’s Khan Younis, the AP quoted Nasser Hospital officials as saying.

The Israeli military claimed to have struck around 250 targets over 48 hours, including militants, weapons storage facilities, tunnels and other Hamas sites. However, there were no immediate details available on the civilian casualties.

The Human Cost of the Israel-Hamas Conflict

The conflict started on October 7, 2023, when Hamas militants attacked Israel, reportedly killing around 1,200 people and abducting 251 hostages. Around 50 hostages are still believed to be in Hamas’s captivity with at least 26 believed to be alive after some were released during ceasefires or exchange deals.

Since then, Israeli offensive has seen more than 57,000 Palestinians killed, with over half of them being women and children, according to Gaza’s Hamas-run Health Ministry.

President Donald Trump has expressed optimism about nearing another ceasefire deal that could see more hostages getting released and a possible reduction in hostilities. Although, no major breakthrough has been reported yet, following Trump’s recent talks at the White House with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

