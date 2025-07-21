Gaza Starving: At Least 94 Palestinians Shot Dead By Israeli Forces While Trying to Grab Food Aid

LIVE TV
At least 94 Palestinians were killed Sunday by Israeli military fire across Gaza while trying to collect food aid, making it one of the deadliest days for humanitarian seekers in recent months. The worst incident occurred near the Israeli border at Zikim, where 81 people died attempting to receive sacks of flour from US World Food Programme trucks. The Palestinian Red Crescent condemned the attack, saying Israeli forces targeted civilians waiting for aid north of Beit Lahia.

At least 94 Palestinians killed by Israeli fire in Gaza while seeking food aid, marking a deadly day amid severe shortages. Photo/X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last Updated: July 21, 2025 04:15:29 IST

At least 94 Palestinians were killed on Sunday by Israeli military fire across Gaza as they attempted to collect food aid, local health authorities and hospital morgue officials reported. This marks one of the deadliest days in recent months for those seeking humanitarian assistance amid ongoing conflict.

United Nations World Food Programme Aid Convoy Targeted In Gaza 

The deadliest incident took place in northern Gaza, near the Israeli border area of Zikim where at least 81 Palestinians were killed who were trying to receive sacks of flour intended for bread from United Nations World Food Programme trucks entering there from Israel.

The Palestinian Red Crescent condemned the attack, confirming that Israeli forces had “targeted civilians who were waiting for humanitarian aid” north of Beit Lahia. It further reported that it received 95 injured individuals, some in critical condition in the field hospital it operates in Gaza City.

Also Read: Is Donald Trump-Benjamin Netanyahu Friendship Cracking? White House Slams Israeli PM As Trigger-Happy ‘Madman’

Israeli Military Issue Statement on The Gaza Aid Target Incident

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) issued a statement saying their troops encountered thousands of Palestinians gathered in northern Gaza and “fired warning shots in order to remove an immediate threat posed to them.” The IDF also said it was investigating the incident but noted that “an initial review suggests that the number of casualties reported does not align with the information held by the IDF.”

Sunday’s casualties represent one of the highest tolls recorded recently among Palestinians trying to obtain aid during severe food shortages and widespread hunger in Gaza.

Israel Orders New Evacuations Central Gaza

Israel on the same day made announcements new evacuation orders for parts of central Gaza where its military had not operated before. Residents in the southwestern area of Deir al-Balah, approximately 10 miles southwest of Gaza City, were told to leave the city for their safety.

The announcement was made on X  by Avichay Adraee, the IDF spokesperson for Arab media calling on everyone in the area, including those inside tents, to evacuate south toward Al-Mawasi.

In a follow-up post, Adraee warned people not to return to several areas in northern Gaza, including “Beit Lahia, Jabalia, Beit Hanoun, Shuja’iyya, Daraj, Old City, Tuffah, Zaytoun, and their neighborhoods,” describing them as “dangerous combat zones” where the IDF was operating “with extreme intensity.”

Also Read: Israel Orders Central Gaza Evacuations as Ceasefire Talks With Hamas Stall

gaza hungerhome-hero-pos-4israel

